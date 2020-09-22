2020 has been an exhausting year. Between the pandemic, a tanking economy and an especially tense election year, life has felt like a drag. It’s hard to find a sense of peace or hope during these tumultuous times, yet it can come from unlikely places. Hope for the political future can be found in “Boys State.”
“Boys State” is a documentary from filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss as they document an annual week-long exercise hosted by the American Legion where over 1000 Texan high school students must come together and form their own mock government. In particular, the documentary focuses on a few notable boys during a contentious election race for Governor.
While the film is hopeful, it is not a tale of how the younger generation is so much better at politics than our current leaders. These boys don’t come together and hold hands and sing Kumbaya. What this exercise demonstrates is how the upcoming generation can exhibit both the worst and best parts of politics. There is racism, tribalism, mud-flinging, and cynicism rooted to the core. Yet there is also hope for bipartisanship, compromise, and honesty displayed by the young men on both sides of the political spectrum.
“It’s all real…none of this was planned in advance,” Moss said during an online Q&A session on Sunday. “What we hoped was this film provided a forum to talk about these questions.”
Both McBaine and Moss spoke of how they wanted Boys State to be not only a documentation of this odd experiment, but also open a conversation about the political divides in America.
Joining the Q&A were some of the boys themselves who were the subject of the film. Each of them shared their thoughts on the Boys State exercise and what they ultimately walked away with. Robert MacDougall was one of the Governor candidates and was very forward how he saw the experience as a game to win.
During Boys State, he decided to run based on the platform he felt would give him the best chance of winning, not one that necessarily aligned with his own beliefs.
“I went into the experience with…honestly cynical views,” MacDougall said. “I ran on the platform.”
However, as Robert was willing to point out, this way of thinking is false. Robert’s big takeaway from the Boys State experience was that compromise is essential. You can still run based on your honest core values and win so long as you demonstrate the willingness to compromise.
Another one of the Boys State attendees, Ben Feinstein, echoed those thoughts. “People overestimate on how people vote on policy instead of personality,” Feinstein said. “People vote on who they see as honest…I’d rather vote for someone I trust instead of based on policy.”
Another candidate for governor, Steven Garza, also shared similar thoughts on the struggle to hold on to your values during an election.
“I was faced with this tightrope where I want to win, but I also want to keep my values intact,” Garza said.
Each of these young men had to reckon in some way their own beliefs as well as the sacrifices that must be made for a democracy to function. While political divides can wear down on our minds, “Boys State” provides both an open space for conversation as well as a catharsis for those who hope we can find common footing on the politics that can divide us.
“Boys State” is an Apple Original Films and A24 release and is now available to stream on Apple TV+.
For those who are interested in voting, check out https://www.govotetn.com/ to find out if you are registered to vote in Tennessee as well as how to request absentee ballots.
Early voting begins Oct. 14.