Things are really heating up in the “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” manga. The events that have transpired in the last few chapters will have major implications on the “Naruto” universe, for better or for worse.
Chapter 53 wrapped up with a pretty big cliffhanger. Boruto had been completely possessed by Momoshiki and stabbed Sasuke in the eye, removing his ability to use the rinnegan. Even worse, Naruto is on the brink of death due to the energy he expelled using Baryon Mode, meaning it’s up to Kawaki and an injured Sasuke to stop Momoshiki and bring back Boruto.
This chapter sees one of the more interesting fights in “Boruto.” Based on his earlier appearances in Boruto’s body, we know that Momoshiki is incredibly powerful. He can’t, however, go all out against Kawaki and Sasuke in this fight.
He can’t kill Kawaki because he needs him to grow the divine tree. He also can’t absorb any chakra that Sasuke throws at him, because charging Boruto’s chakra would revive him, putting Momoshiki “back to sleep.”
This gives a reason as to why Momoshiki doesn’t simply crush Kawaki (who he is clearly more powerful than) and Sasuke (who he could probably easily beat in his wounded state). The fight is much more enjoyable with these limitations explained.
Though the fight itself is well choreographed and a lot of fun to read, the best moment in this chapter comes in the form of character moments from Sasuke and Kawaki.
Momoshiki seemed pretty positive that Sasuke would be unable to kill Boruto, his “favorite student.” Sasuke, however, admits that he’ll do whatever he needs to do to save the world, including killing Boruto in order to stop Momoshiki. This felt incredibly powerful, showing just exactly how dedicated Sasuke is to stopping the Otsutsuki.
Soon after, Kawaki has his own powerful moment with Boruto. Though short, Kawaki calling Boruto “bro” shows just how far their relationship has come since Kawaki took refuge in Konoha. The two are more than just friends or rivals; they’re brothers, and the bond that they have will surely lead to some great moments in future chapters.
Chapter 54 wraps up with Sasuke realizing just how badly Naruto has been injured due to his new transformation. It isn’t made entirely clear whether or not Naruto has died or is simply passed out, but it could really go either way. If this is how Naruto goes out, it may be a bit underwhelming, but at least he died saving the world.
Overall, chapter 54 was a good conclusion to the clash with the Otsutsuki (until Momoshiki inevitably returns). It features one of the more interesting fights in “Boruto,” as well as great character moments that will surely touch any fan of the series.
With the fate of Naruto seemingly being decided in the next chapter, we’re sure to get a good conclusion to the current arc, as well as a look at what is next for Boruto and the gang.
4/5 Torches