The fondness we have for the places we grow up in and the people surrounding us is strong.
This is what lies at the core of “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film. It was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, and it has recently received seven nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It was released last November in 2021.
The film follows Buddy and his family as he grows up in the autumn of 1969 in Belfast, Ireland. At the time, riots began in August between Protestants and Catholics, with most of the Protestants trying to drive the Catholics out. Buddy and his family live through this while struggling with work, finances and school.
“Belfast” is an intimate view of childhood during turbulent times. Even when it forgoes subtlety and nuance, it remains a heartwarming film about family and what we do to protect them, as well as the homes that we grow fond of.
The film has a large list of main actors, most of which perform extremely well. The main star is Jude Hill as Buddy. For a child actor, he does a good job carrying a majority of the film. He mixes youthful energy and worldly confusion well, but there are times when he can be a little grating – he is still a kid after all.
Along with him, some other actors are Caitríona Balfe as his mother, Jamie Dornan as his father, Lewis McAskie as his brother Will and Lara McDonnell as Moira. They each provide nice accompanying performances, influencing Buddy in different ways. They do a great job at grounding the film while playing plausible older figures in his life.
Finally, the film sees Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds as Buddy’s grandparents. They steal the show in terms of performances. Their roles as the grandparents are homely, comfortable and beautiful, truly filling the film with depth while Buddy learns and grows. They feel like genuine grandparents and their performances are incredible, to say the least.
As for the film itself, it’s a fairly simple depiction of the time period, acting like a slice of life for a family trudging through the riots. While the family struggles to make ends meet, the film intermingles discussions of religion, family and love, mostly prompted by Buddy. There’s not too much left to the imagination in this regard, but it does an effective job at tackling these topics.
This is especially true in its depiction of the family trying to continue living in Belfast during the riots. Their unwillingness to move is tragic and profound, as they try to hold onto what was once stable in their lives. It’s one of the more nuanced themes within the film, especially during the final act.
Outside of that, one of the more fascinating elements of the film is when forms of media are involved. An avid cinema-goer, Buddy is consistently enthralled by the movies, plays and TV shows that he watches. During these moments, the film depicts the media at hand in color, contrasting with the black and white nature of the film.
Speaking of, the film’s cinematography is stunning. The film is shot in black and white, mirroring the riots and themes within the film while adding the gray areas that exist within those contexts. The shot composition is equally great, with purposeful blocking, framing and angling to create a visually interesting film. All of this mixed with the aforementioned usages of colorwork to create an incredible-looking film.
That being said, most of the other technical elements work well together in the film. The sound design is good with great usage of the left and right channels, even though there’s some noticeable automated dialogue replacement (ADR) in certain parts. The soundtrack is an excellent blend of jazz and blues from Van Morrison, as well as several appropriate song choices throughout the movie. Finally, the editing is mostly good, with a few moments of disorientation in the riot scenes – this is purposeful, but it can be a little too confusing.
“Belfast” aims to depict childhood during a pivotal moment of civil unrest and succeeds. With beautiful cinematography and a few excellent performances, the movie’s simple narrative is one that will surely resonate with audiences.
This is one of those films that isn’t necessarily trying to change the world of cinema with anything that it’s doing. Instead, it uses everything in its arsenal to create a film from the heart, and it does so quite well. It’s clear that Kenneth Branagh put a lot of himself into creating this film and it shows.
In that regard, this is a perfectly fine film filled with themes of family, growth and faith, but also how we make sacrifices for those around us. It’s a deeply personal film and it’s worth watching for that aspect alone. Although only a few of these themes dive deeper within the context of the film, they’re still materialized into the film well enough.
It’s not necessarily the best film from last year, but it is a great film. It sits comfortably alongside a majority of those films, and rightfully so.