Earlier this month, Weezer released “All My Favorite Songs,” the leading single on their newest album, “OK Human,” which was released on Friday.
“OK Human” comes two years after 2019’s “Weezer (Black Album),” released the same year as their teal album.
Weezer has become a staple in our understanding of alternative rock, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s, and after a four-year hiatus in the mid-2010s, Weezer has been releasing music consistently ever since.
“All My Favorite Songs,” also the first song on the album, seemed to be a successful release ahead of its album. It begins with violins which continue through the song, accompanied by piano and drums, an unusual choice for the genre but it works here. It totally works.
But regardless of any experimental music choices, the lyrics of the song remind us that this is still alternative rock, and the kind of alternative that has a sort of pessimism we all know and love.
The rest of the album also features violin and string influence, and the string background is a thread we can follow through almost each song. It makes the album feel new and different, experimental but still modern and successful.
One song that stands out on “OK Human” is “Mirror Image,” because it has a very genuine feel to it. It’s partially a love song, but it’s melancholic too. It feels like the realities of love and pain and finding someone who shows your flaws, if just to understand who we are.
Something interesting about “OK Human” is that each of the songs on the album are fairly short, with only a third of its songs reaching over three minutes in length. In fact, one of the songs on the album, “Everything Happens For A Reason,” is only 24 seconds long.
This song comes towards the end of “OK Human,” and is actually a lyric-less interlude between the two songs it neighbors.
“Everything Happens For A Reason” leads us into “Here Comes The Rain,” a song that relies on piano, drums and strings to create a positive song about progress and coming out of struggle into “paradise,” as Weezer says. This is the type of song we’d hear at the beginning of a coming-of-age film.
“OK Human” closes with “La Brea Tar Pits,” which feels like a much slower continuation of “Everything Happens For A Reason.” This song is less positive and has more of a sense of resignation than its predecessor, but it feels fitting to have the album end on this note.
Overall, this album is an experience. It’s refreshing to see that Weezer is not afraid to experiment with different sounds and lyrics while still creating an album that fits into their existing discography.