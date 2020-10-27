From Los Angeles alternative rock band Wallows comes their second EP, “Remote,” released on Friday.
After the success of 2019’s “Nothing Happens,” the band has been releasing singles off of “Remote” in 2020 starting with “Nobody Gets Me (Like You)” and followed by “Virtual Aerobics.”
Wallows was formed in 2017 and have received rapid success with almost all of their music beginning with “Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo),” released in 2019. An interesting fact about the band is that, aside from his music career, singer and guitarist Dylan Minnette is also known for his acting career, most notably in “13 Reasons Why” and “Goosebumps.”
“Remote” begins with “Virtual Aerobics,” a single released earlier this year, already popular with fans. The short song begins with a funky piano riff that works with drumbeats and Minnette’s recognizable voice to create a song that feels so new and inventive, while also being catchy and relatable.
“Dig What You Dug” is the second song of the EP, featuring the voice talents of both Minnette and Braeden Lemasters, the band’s official lead singer. Lemasters also has a background in acting, interestingly. This song incorporates a spoken outro, which in essence repeats its title, but adds another layer to the depth of the song.
“Coastlines” is one of the new songs on the EP, and uses electronic guitar riffs, synth beats and reverb to create an overwhelming auditory experience that still feels like a hit. It’s a song about long distance relationships and the feelings of avoidance that come with the complications of physical separation.
After “Coastlines” comes “Talk Like That,” the slowest song on the EP. Similar to “Coastlines,” this song feels like a lot of different sounds put together into one song, but Minnette’s vocals tie each part together beautifully. There’s a spoken outro on this song as well, followed by a static noise that begins “Wish Me Luck,” creating consistency and fluidity.
“Remote” ends with “Wish Me Luck,” the slowest song on the EP. It’s a structured song with an intently rhythmic vocal pattern and synth beats as well. This serves to balance the lyrics of the song, which discuss uncertainty and insecurity.
It seems like almost everything that Wallows releases becomes an instant success. “Remote” feels no different. It’s an EP that explores new sounds and styles without feeling forced or purposefully jarring.
As the three-person band keeps experimenting, they continue to release successful music, all sounding similar but so different. Wallows is a band that’s not afraid of growing and changing, rather than staying stuck in a certain sound that doesn’t fit them anymore.
Each of Wallows’ projects are different pieces of a mosaic that they haven’t finished yet, but it’s clear already that, with each piece added, the picture becomes more beautiful.