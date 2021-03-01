This week, we continue to keep track of releases in the music world as we look at artists like Post Malone, Nick Jonas, Green Day and Dayglow.
Post Malone’s “Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version)”
In celebration of the 25-year anniversary of Pokémon on Feb. 27, Post Malone released this cover of the iconic Hootie & The Blowfish 1994 song of the same name. This song is Post Malone’s first and only release of this year so far, and one of his only releases since 2019’s album “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”
Malone is someone that always seems to surprise us with his musical interests, and this cover only reinforces the idea that he’s someone that loves all different types of music, so anticipation only grows for any original releases he may have coming in the near future.
Nick Jonas’ “Spaceman”
Staying busy in the past few years as a judge on the voice, Nick Jonas is someone we haven’t heard much of recently: he hasn’t released an album since 2016. But here, we get a sense that Jonas is releasing music and focusing on his more creative side now.
“Spaceman” dips into pop and R&B, two genres which Jonas has historically felt comfortable with. But now, with the addition of electronica, is this song something that feels relevant in 2021, or is this something that feels slightly outdated?
Green Day’s “Here Comes The Shock”
Green Day’s first and only single of this year, “Here Comes The Shock” is quintessential Green Day, complete with all the anger and pessimism that we know and love. It’s maybe more punk rock than some of their earlier work, but it’s still Green Day and it’s still exciting, as this is the band’s first real release since last year’s album.
Elle King and Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
This collaboration between country superstar Miranda Lambert and pop rock star Elle King creates something that fits both artists well, an anthem for a night out.
It’s a song that’s simultaneously country, rock and pop too. It also features elements of folk in the banjo prevalence, and it feels like something completely new. While a collaboration between these two may seem disjointed or mismatched, the vocal chemistry between King and Lambert works. It definitely works.
Dayglow’s “Something”
Dayglow is the stage name of Sloan Struble, someone who has made a big impact on the indie and alternative scenes. Following the success of 2019’s album “Fuzzybrain,” Dayglow has released only two singles: “Something,” and “Close To You,” which we looked at earlier this year.
Less than two minutes long, this short song gives us a hint of what’s to come in the near future for Dayglow. This single comes ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Harmony House, set to be released on May 21.