While few full-length albums were released this week, it’s clear that popular artists are keeping busy producing singles during the pandemic. Here’s a few short reviews of the newest singles released by some of the biggest names in music.
Marshmellow and Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK”
This song feels like a perfect blend of both Marshmellow and Demi Lovato. Separating the music from the lyrics, the music fits exactly in Marshmellow’s style while the lyrics are completely Demi Lovato’s. The lyrics are uplifting and supportive while highlighting the struggle of feeling alone. The music also sets the song up to be an electro-pop hit.
David Guetta and Sia’s “Let’s Love”
A Guetta/Sia collaboration is one that’s had tremendous success in the past. 2011’s “Titanium,” was a collaboration between the two and a huge hit for both, so we expect only the best from this duo. While it doesn’t have that ‘instant hit’ feeling of “Titanium,” the 80’s synth pop influence and positive lyrics still make it fun to listen to.
Alicia Keys’ “Love Looks Better”
An icon of contemporary R&B, Alicia Keys has been teasing singles in 2020, possibly hinting at her first album release in four years. “Love Looks Better” is a more modern, pop-leaning style for Keys, with both piano and electronic influences. It’s more upbeat than what we’re used to from Keys, giving us a look into where her music could go next.
Wallows’ “Nobody Gets Me (Like You)”
One of the biggest names in alternative rock, “Nobody Gets Me (Like You)” is their third single of 2020, following the release and immense success of 2019’s “Nothing Happens,” the band’s debut album. It’s not often that an alternative rock band achieves this much notoriety in this short of a time span, but Wallows has done that. It seems like every new release is an instant success, and this new single looks like it’ll follow suit, catchy and the same blend of surf rock and alternative rock that we expect from Wallows.
Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live”
The newest single from country duo Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live” is already a country-pop classic. Celebrating the simple things in life and the happiness of small-town nights, “Long Live” features all the aspects of a country song we know and love. Catchy as ever, the duo describes the freedom of a dirt road and the feeling of worn-in jeans, country-pop fans can find themselves singing along by the second chorus.
Of Monsters and Men’s “Visitor”
This song feels like a new and different direction for Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men. Unlike their usual easily recognizable indie rock sound, “Visitor” feels more influenced pop and electronic than anything else. Yet, the lyrics are still darker and deeper than what we see from pop music, so this could be a good middle ground and new experimental sound for Of Monsters and Men.