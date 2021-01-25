From Maggie Lindemann comes “PARANOIA,” her first album, released on Friday. Lindemann, an internet personality from the mid-2010s, has been involved in music since 2015 but has focused mainly on singles rather than full-length projects.
“PARANOIA” comes four years after her 2016 single “Pretty Girl,” which launched Lindemann into success in both American and European charts, such as in Sweden, Ireland and the Netherlands. Multiple remixes of the song were also successful, further solidifying Lindemann’s place in music at the time.
Recently, Lindemann has made her acting debut in Machine Gun Kelly’s recent film “Downfalls High,” which accompanies his most recent album. Kelly is another prominent artist and pioneer of the resurgence of alternative hard rock with electronica.
Four of the eight songs from this album were released as singles preceding the album’s full release. Of those, “Loner” and “Knife Under My Pillow” have been the most popular so far. Lindemann also released singles in 2020 that were not connected to the album, an interesting choice.
Lindemann’s music has historically leaned towards pop, but in her recent releases, and especially in “PARANOIA,” Lindemann combines electronic beats with rock, alternative and punk sounds, adding to the budding genre at the intersection of electronica and rock.
“PARANOIA” begins with “Knife Under My Pillow,” one of the most popular songs of the album so far, and one of the songs released early as a single. It’s one of the songs on the album that best illustrates Lindemann’s sound as a whole.
“Knife Under My Pillow” features the album’s title as the repeated trope of paranoia, where Lindemann explores the nightmares inside her mind and is more pop-rock and less electronic than anything else on the album. It’s a catchy call back to early 2000’s rock, an effective way to begin the album.
One of the most distinct songs on the album is “Love Songs,” an acoustic guitar song, soft and slow, more romantic than any other song on the album. We see Lindemann’s vulnerability and honesty, a delicate balance of openness and raw truth. In “Love Songs,” we also see her voice in a different way, as more controlled, and with a subtlety that’s refreshing.
Lindemann closes the album with “It’s Not Your Fault,” a song that dives into hard alternative rock guitar and drum-heavy music. It’s a song about independence, rebellion and shattering expectations. This song also showcases Lindemann’s vocal talents in belting and range, both impressive.
Overall, “PARANOIA” is a good step for Lindemann. While it is a shorter album, from now on fans can hope for more whole-bodied work from Lindemann. In “PARANOIA,” Lindemann focused on solidifying her sound in a way we haven’t seen before as her confidence as an artist continues to grow.