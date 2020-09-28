From electronic R&B singer-songwriter Joji comes “Nectar,” his highly anticipated second studio album, released on Friday.
Joji is the stage name of George Kusunoki Miller, but listeners may know him better as Filthy Frank or Pink Guy, the names of his previous online personas. Once a controversial online comedian, Miller has stepped away from the world of comedy for music, where he’s found success as Joji.
“Nectar” features some of Joji’s biggest singles, such as “Gimme Love,” “Sanctuary,” “Run” and “Daylight (feat. Diplo).” All of these singles have brought him success this year and complement the other songs in the album nicely, highlighting Joji’s talent to create a cohesive album.
“Nectar” begins with “Ew,” a piano-heavy song with Joji’s signature falsetto vocals and harmonies. “Ew” also incorporates electronic influences that help to create his original sound: slow R&B that stays modern with respective lo-fi beats.
Much of the album focuses on love and loss, two themes that Joji has explored at length in his previously released music. This makes the album feel cohesive but predictable at times. The themes of his songs match well with their musical composition, and while this can be a strength of the album, it also makes most of the songs sound pretty similar.
Other than “Daylight,” which features Diplo, the other strong collaboration on the album is “Afterthought,” with BENEE, a new face in indie pop that already shines bright. Describing a breakup, the two artists become two sides of a relationship, both interpreting each other differently. Amidst the confusion of the breakup, Joji and BENEE’s voices are mirrors to each other, sounding similar but ultimately functioning as successful complements.
“777” is a strong song, a refreshing departure from the slow alternative-R&B of the rest of the album. It’s a song that takes all of its influence from electronica pop, more upbeat than the songs that surround it, providing listeners with a song that sounds completely new and different, possibly something for Joji to explore in future musical ventures.
“Nectar” ends with “Your Man,” a song of spontaneity and youthful romance, closing the album on a more positive note than we’ve previously seen from Joji. The song feels similar to “Gimme Love,” one of Joji’s biggest hits to date. Out of all the new songs on the album, “Your Man” feels like it could be the next big hit for Joji.
When we think about how “Nectar” fits into Joji’s discography and story as a musician, the album doesn’t feel monumental. Unfortunately, the strongest songs on the album are the leading singles by far. As a whole, much of the album feels predictable, following the same themes and sounds.
Yet it’s clear that with a couple songs, Joji explored different genres and vocal styles, so we might see some of this in his future music as he continues to develop as a songwriter.