This week, we’re looking at Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s newest singles, “Feels Like Home” and “Hey Rivers,” both of which were released today.
Drew and Ellie are a married couple who make music, both in their separate careers and with each other on occasion. Tennessee natives, Drew and Ellie currently live in Nashville with their children. Drew and Ellie actually met at UT, and both graduated around 2005.
Drew Holcomb is the front man of Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, a band which mostly focuses on Americana and country influences and was founded in Nashville in 2006.
Another interesting tie to us here in Knoxville, the most recent album release from Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors was an album of their live recordings from their 2020 performances at the Tennessee Theatre in downtown Knoxville.
Once part of Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Ellie stepped away from the band and released her own solo music around seven years ago and since, she’s released three albums, as well as EPs and singles along the way. Her solo music is mostly acoustic folk, but her most recent album focuses mainly on praise and worship music.
Now, Drew and Ellie come together for two new singles, created on an RV trip across Tennessee, in the many national parks and natural sights of our state. These two singles come ahead of their Valentine’s Day special at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which is also available to livestream.
“Feels Like Home” is exactly that. It’s a song that feels like home, like a warm hug or the smell of a freshly baked birthday cake, as Ellie sings about.
A slower, guitar-based song and packed with all the imagery of Tennessee rivers and all the wilderness of the state, and references to iconic Tennessee natives Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton, this song feels like home.
“Feels Like Home” perfectly melts Drew and Ellie’s musical styles together at the crossroads of acoustic, folk, Americana and with a comforting twang that can only be described as country.
“Hey Rivers” is the more upbeat cousin of “Feels Like Home,” where Drew and Ellie also sing about feelings of home. The song feels like skipping home after the best day of kindergarten, and features much of the same youthful messages as “Feels Like Home.”
The two songs fit together in a way that only feels like they deserve to be accompanied by an upcoming acoustic album between the two (hopefully). Not to mention the harmonies between the duo are just sweeter than honey.
Either way, Drew and Ellie have nailed the feelings of the beautiful nature of Tennessee, especially during a pandemic, as a place of youth, home, comfort, safety and exploration.