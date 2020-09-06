“Zeros,” Declan McKenna’s sophomore album, comes three years after McKenna’s first album, 2017’s, “What Do You Think About The Car,” continuing his road to success.
McKenna’s fame began with his 2015 single, “Brazil,” which quickly garnered him attention, launching him into the spotlight. “Brazil”, a political song about the scandal involving FIFA and Brazil, is still McKenna’s biggest hit.
Now, “Zeros” continues McKenna’s journey in fine-tuning his sound. Half of the 10-song album was released in “Rapture,” the preceding EP, earlier this year.
“Zeros” begins with optimism in “You Better Believe!!!” The song is upbeat, feeling very pop for McKenna, who’s made his successes off of his modern indie sounds. It’s a song about youth, ambition, excitement and an eventual fall. Even as early as this first song, we see that McKenna is exploring deeper themes, including death, violence and religion in “You Better Believe!!!”
In “Be an Astronaut,” the second song off the album, McKenna channels a Bowie-esque sound, in both the subject matter as well as the musical composition. It’s a slower, more piano-heavy song, making it feel very 80’s while also discussing the carelessness of youth.
The lead single of the album, “Beautiful Faces” is a song that touches both in alternative and indie sounds, showcasing McKenna’s talent in both areas and emphasizing the style his music is now taking on. The song, while upbeat, tells a story of fame, partying and how temporary both of those things are. In this way, the music and the lyrics seem not to match, but they complement each other in harmony.
“Zeros” ends with “Eventually, Darling,” a love song, or a song about the lack thereof. It feels like genuine, honest, McKenna, a glimpse into his experiences and past relationships. As McKenna discusses love and all its complications, we can see him in a way that feels real and expressive, like his music is a reflection of his life and emotions.
Overall, the album is melancholy. On the surface, the songs feel happy, catchy and upbeat. However, more often than not, a deeper (and sometimes darker) meaning lies beneath. For McKenna, this theme fits well with his other music. Even “Brazil” has the same feeling of initial catchiness, but it a closer look, the subject of the song is much deeper.
In “Zeros,” McKenna refines his style of music, in both the composition and lyricism of each song. Each song tells a different story, but almost as if all out of the same book.
“Zeros” is an honest description of McKenna’s growth as an artist and as a person, and as he matures, his indie sound follows in maturation, creating a sense of intentional movement only towards an upward trend towards honesty, melancholy, realism and his talent for diving deep.