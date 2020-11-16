Chris Stapleton, one of the biggest names in the modern country scene, released “Starting Over,” his fourth studio album, on Friday.
Stapleton’s story of seemingly overnight success began with his 2015 album, “Traveller,” which includes “Tennessee Whiskey,” arguably his most successful song to date.
Stapleton has won five Grammy awards, 10 Country Music Association awards and five Billboard Music awards for his music, among others.
Since 2015, Chris Stapleton has released two albums, both titled “From A Room,” with two volumes. Now, three years later, “Starting Over” tells us where Stapleton’s musical style is at now, after so much success in such a short time.
“Starting Over” begins with its title track, which was also released as a single earlier this year. The song is an upbeat country song, and, like most, features a guitar-heavy acoustic sound. It’s a song about love, about taking chances and perseverance in a relationship, where two people choose each other over and over again.
One of the most memorable aspects of Chris Stapleton is his voice. With a certain raspy quality, Stapleton has a vocal range that makes his voice easy to recognize and separates him from a lot of the twangy vocals of traditional country.
“Starting Over” also features some songs that venture more into a subgenre of country at the intersection of soul music, called Southern soul.
Another subgenre that Chris Stapleton has historically explored is “Outlaw Country,” marked by the introduction of rock styles into country, without being pop at all (think of Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash). Of the songs on “Starting Over,” those that speak most to this subgenre are “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice,” “Worry B Gone” and “Arkansas.”
“Arkansas” was another leading single off of the album released earlier in 2020, and really leans into “Outlaw Country.” In fact, the chorus refers to the party scene in Arkansas and the feelings of “havin’ so much fun that it’s probably against the law.” It’s already looking to be popular song with fans on “Starting Over.”
One song on the album that was particularly heartwarming and unique is “Maggie’s Song.” This song was written about Stapleton’s dog, Maggie, and her passing. It’s rare to find such a beautiful and genuine song about the heartbreak of a beloved pet’s passing, but Stapleton does it with grace and respect.
“Starting Over” ends with “Nashville, TN,” a song that’s about the hustle and bustle of newfound success tied to a specific place, and the feelings of outgrowing that place and closing a chapter. It’s a farewell letter to Nashville, honest and real.
Overall, this album is nothing short of art. It’s diary entries from the past few years of Stapleton’s life, it’s letters to people he’s known and places he’s been. It’s everything an album should be: genuine, balanced, creative and relatable.