This week, Drake returns to the scene with three singles, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak give us more from Silk Sonic and Justin Bieber continues his steady stream of releases ahead of his album release.
Drake’s “Scary Hours 2”
The first we’ve heard from Drake in 2021, “Scary Hours 2” features three songs: “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross).”
“What’s Next” gives us exactly that: Drake lets us know what’s next for him. He’s making changes, he’s releasing music and he’s always on the come up, doing what Drake does best. “What’s Next” is a song that’s already reaching success and will likely only get more popular with time.
In “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby),” Drake and Lil Baby focus on themselves, their money, their friends and their girls. Both rappers might have some “sins,” but they’re still keeping money and women on their minds.
At six and a half minutes long, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)” looks at Drake’s family life, as well as the meaning of success for both rappers. Drake’s son, Adonis, was once a secret, hidden from the public eye. Now, Drake raps proudly about his son’s first day at school and his positive relationship with Sophie Brussaux, Adonis’s mother.
The title “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” references lemon pepper wings, a Rick Ross favorite. A comedic title for a rap song, it fits the song’s personality well, and gives us a catchy title to appreciate in itself.
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open”
“Leave the Door Open” follows “Silk Sonic Intro,” both songs by this collaboration between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, a duo named Silk Sonic. This song sounds like classic 70s R&B, which feels natural for this collaboration. The vocals between Mars and .Paak work together to create something that feels like silk itself.
In embracing vintage, the duo leans into the journey of bringing classic soul and R&B into the mainstream. The two have announced a Silk Sonic album is on its way but haven’t announced a release date yet, although it’s safe to say this album comes highly anticipated.
Justin Bieber’s “Hold On”
This year has already been a year of singles for Justin Bieber, but “Hold On” is arguably the most promising yet.
Without any collaborations, the song feels like genuine Justin, mostly pop with some R&B and electronica influences. “Hold On” comes just a couple of weeks ahead of “Justice,” Bieber’s sixth studio album, set to be released on March 19.
Albums released this week include Quinn XCII’s “Change of Scenery II,” Zara Larsson’s “Poster Girl,” Kings of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” and The Fruit Bats’ “The Pet Parade.”