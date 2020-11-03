If you were a kid of the early 2000s, you’ll probably remember Bakugan. This spherical monster battling game took the world by storm for a few years but, unlike its contemporaries like Pokémon and Digimon, it eventually faded into relative obscurity.
When the series got a reboot in 2018, it actually started to make a comeback. Sure, it isn’t the biggest thing on the toy market, but it seems to have etched out a hardcore group of fans.
It seems like any good IP must have a licensed video game, and the Bakugan remake is no exception. Announced at a Nintendo Treehouse earlier this year, Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria quickly gained mixed receptions from fans.
While people are always hungry for new monster-battling games and fans of Bakugan have been wanting a new game based on the series, Champions of Vestoria looked like a cheap cash-grab. Unfortunately, it seems like this may be the case, as Champions of Vestoria is one of the worst AA releases of the year.
Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria follows your player-created character getting their first Bakugan and trying to become the new brawling champion of the world. Though a number of characters are introduced throughout the game, absolutely none of them stand out. The game’s story, much like most of Champions of Vestoria, just feels absolutely generic.
Champions of Vestoria looks like an up-rezzed PS2 game. The graphics are so bland and dull that it is almost impressive they managed to make it look so bad. None of the environments stick out at all. It’s as if the developers looked up “generic cities” and decided to add the first things that came up to the game.
On top of the ugly, boring environments, the world of Vestoria feels completely dead. Almost no music ever plays as you walk from battle to battle, giving the entire world an incredibly eerie feel. The game features no voice acting and incredibly limited sound effects as well, so the whole experience feels very devoid of life.
All of this could be overlooked, however, if Champions of Vestoria was fun to play. Sadly, isn’t the case either.
If anything, Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria has a unique battle system. As you enter three versus three Bakugan brawls, players run around picking up energy for their Bakugan to use special attacks.
While they may stand out from other monster-battling games, battles quickly become boring. Running around picking up blue hexagons isn’t exactly engaging gameplay, and the actual special moves don’t really add much strategy to the mix either.
It feels as if the developers knew that this battle system was boring and tedious, as all of the upgrades available for the player’s brawler make picking up the energy hexagons easier in one way or another.
Sadly, after buying one of these upgrades, the game started glitching out and would only let me pick up high value energy hexagons. This meant that the game became virtually impossible to play; worse yet, the upgrade was could not be unequipped. This essentially forced me to restart the entire game after nearly 10 hours of game time. Glitches like this, if present in all copies of Champions of Vestoria, make the game neigh unplayable.
The best part about monster-battling games is collecting as many monsters as you can. Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria advertises that it has 80+ different Bakugan to collect but, in reality, there around 16. The rest of the “80+” come from type variations that can barely be classified as recolored versions of the originals.
All-in-all, Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria is the definition of a cheap cash grab. The game is too simple and devoid of depth for veteran gamers, and even newcomers will be put off by its empty world and generic story. Though Bakugan may be back in full force, Champions of Vestoria has made it clear that it may be better for the series to stay out of video games.
If you want to know more about Bakugan’s reboot as a whole, keep an eye on the Daily Beacon as we will have a video discussing the series’ return in the coming weeks.
Review code provided by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Game reviewed on a Nintendo Switch.
1/5 Torches