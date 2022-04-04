Since 2009, Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival has attracted music fans of all ages and backgrounds, who come to see the wide variety of performances that the festival has to offer. The festival, however, was put on hold in 2020 as a result of COVID-19.
This year, the festival returned from Thursday, March 24 to Sunday, March 27, and after years of anticipation, Big Ears attendees were finally able to enjoy a diverse selection of music and fun-filled events once again.
Not only did Big Ears attract numerous new and past attendees, but it also brought many new artists to the scene. As it returned from the 2-year hiatus, the festival invited artists from 42 different states and 18 different countries to perform at the 2022 show.
One of the newest performers was Eliza Bagg, an ethereal, avant-pop singer, producer and experimental artist, who performs under her solo performance name Lisel.
Bagg explained her overall experience with Big Ears and the sense of community support that she felt as a performer.
“Big Ears was a truly beautiful experience, one that felt united by a desire for community and shared experimental values across disciplines. While performing, I felt deeply listened to and understood by my fellow artists and by the attendees of the festival. There was a spirit throughout the weekend of mutual support between all the artists I came into contact with, across age, musical styles and levels of musical notoriety,” Bagg said.
Bagg felt a strong sense of interest from both the audience and fellow artists, which she believed to be a breath of fresh air, as she believes that it is very unique to experience audience members who are as willing to experience something new as those at the Big Ears Festival.
Although this was her first time performing at Big Ears Festival, she is by no means new to the world of music.
Bagg explained her roots in music, and how her style has evolved over the years.
“I grew up as a serious classical violinist within that very strict discipline, and I learned to love playing chamber music very early on … I switched to singing opera in college, and then shortly after that I began creating my own music in the context of a synth-rock band. When I moved to New York after graduating, I was pursuing a career as a classical singer as well as the future of my band — eventually, I started writing music outside of the band and developed my solo project, Lisel,” Bagg said.
Bagg is excited about her 3-year-long career as Lisel and how it has shaped her experiences as a solo performer. Since she started to perform as Lisel, Bagg has branched out from her classical education into more experimental classical music and contemporary styles. She always knew that she would be a professional performer, but she did not expect to find such importance in her roles as a composer and creative artist as well.
Bagg explained the inspiration behind her pursuit of a more expansive, experimental style.
“I felt that I had so many different musical styles and ways of conceiving of music-making swirling around in my wheelhouse, and I wanted to find ways to bring together the different aesthetic values of these worlds,” Bagg said.
The Big Ears Festival is known for its experimental nature in terms of musical performances, so Bagg saw this as a perfect opportunity to showcase her new style. Her style brought something new to the world of the Big Ears Festival, and festival attendees were quick to admire her work.
Xander Payne, a Big Ears attendee and barista, described the impact that Bagg’s performance had on them.
“I remember hearing literally just the first twenty seconds of her performance and I was like ‘holy cow, I have never heard anything like this before’ … Her style was genuinely just so unique and fresh. I had never heard of Lisel before her performance, but I will be looking forward to seeing her perform again soon,” Payne said.
For those who saw Bagg perform at the Big Ears Festival and would like to see her again, or for those who are interested in seeing her for the first time, she will be performing many times throughout the season as a vocalist, opera singer and soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, as well as touring with chamber ensembles such as Room Full of Teeth.
Additionally, Bagg plans to release a new album as Lisel this fall, which will bring many more live shows along with it. All of her other productions can be found across all streaming platforms.
For more specific information about tour dates and tickets, visit the Luminelle Recordings website.