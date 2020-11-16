2020 has been a terrible year, but at least it gave us a new generation of video game consoles. With the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 both releasing last week, next gen is finally here.
With this generation, however, many are skeptical of these new expensive machines. Would the PS5 actually be a step up from the PS4 in any tangible way? Astro’s Playroom, a two-to-four-hour long platformer included with every PlayStation 5, sets out to convince players that the PS5 is a beast to be reckoned with. Luckily for us, it makes an incredibly good argument.
Astro’s Playroom sees PlayStation’s newest mascot, Astro Bot, venture through the PlayStation 5 system. Players adventure through GPU Jungle, Cooling Springs, SSD Speedway and Memory Meadow fighting nasty bugs while collecting “artifacts” from PlayStation’s past.
Let’s be honest with ourselves: Astro’s Playroom is a glorified tech demo. This isn’t a bad thing, but one needs to understand this before jumping in. Players won’t be treated to an epic, 40-hour adventure here, but they will be given an excellent showcase of some of the amazing things the PlayStation 5 — and the brand new DualSense controller — can do.
Perhaps the biggest thing setting the PlayStation 5 apart from its competition is the DualSense controller. The DualSense features haptic feedback, a brand new version of rumble that allows for intensely detailed vibrations that help to immerse players into games, as well as adaptive triggers that can change resistance to players based on in-game situations.
Astro’s Playroom perfectly shows off these new features, as well as the PS5’s stellar graphical capabilities. From the second player’s hop into Astro’s Playroom, they will almost certainly have a “wow” moment. Experiencing haptic feedback and adaptive triggers truly is believing, as one won’t truly understand them until they feel it for themselves.
Astro’s breaks up gameplay into traditional platforming sections and more unique, tailored sections that really show off DualSense’s capabilities. For instance, two missions see Astro entering a spring-powered frog suit and jumping from point A to point B. This magically demonstrates the brand-new adaptive triggers, as the triggers show tangible resistance upon pressing them down.
The rest of these special sections see Astro piloting a rocket ship, climbing up a mountain in a monkey suit and rolling around in a ball. Each showcase the DualSense in different ways that are truly impressive.
Astro’s Playroom is also an incredibly beautiful game. While we are sure to get more technically impressive games in the future, Astro’s is a great first look at just a little of what the PS5 is capable of displaying.
This is clearly a game made for fans of PlayStation. Each level is not only themed around a different part of the PS5’s internal hardware, but also a specific console generation. Twenty-eight different “artifacts” are scattered throughout the game, ranging from actual consoles such as the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 to obscure peripherals. Finding these high quality 3D models that are literal “artifacts” from PlayStation’s past is an absolute joy for longtime fans of the brand.
Additionally, Astro’s features a ton of clearly placed references to some of the best games of PlayStation’s past. From Devil May Cry to Uncharted, there’s plenty of inside jokes for hardcore fans to spot on their journey through the PS5.
Though Astro’s Playroom only takes a few hours to beat and isn’t perfect — looking at you, annoying monkey levels — it is a must play for anyone picking up a PlayStation 5. It perfectly shows off the new capabilities of the PS5 and the DualSense controller, leading to tons of moments that should convince you that your new $500 purchase wasn’t a complete waste. Plus, fans of PlayStation will have massive smiles on their faces for the entire game.
4.5/5 Torches