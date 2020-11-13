Assassin’s Creed is a series that has seen its fair share of ups and downs. After cementing itself as a new staple of gaming back in the 360/PS3 era, the series took a bit of a dip in quality due to overabundant releases. Thanks to this (and a lack of series innovation), many fell off Assassin’s Creed sometime around the release of Assassin’s Creed 4.
Ubisoft must have noticed this lack of interest themselves as they opted to completely change the series in 2017. With the release of Origins, Odyssey and now Valhalla, the series has completely shifted from stealth-action to a full-fledged RPG. This was one of the best moves Ubisoft could have made, as Origins and Odyssey are some of the best games on the market.
With the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, one begins to wonder how many AC games in this style can be released before it also starts feeling old. Though Valhalla is set in a completely different place than it’s predecessors, its core combat and systems looked almost identical at a glance, making it unclear if it would be able to set itself apart from the rest of the series.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows Eivor, a Viking warrior looking to make a place for his clan in the mid-800s. After he and his best friend split off from their old clan in Norway, they must start from the beginning in England. This is easier said than done, however, as the last thing that most Saxons want is Danes taking their land. On top of this, two familiar organizations continue their fight for power, inevitably pulling Eivor and his clan into their skirmish.
After the first few games, the Assassin’s Creed series has not really had the strongest stories. Sure, there are definitely interesting characters and plotlines in the past sections of the games, but whenever players are forced to hop out of the animus and into the future sections, things become a complete mess.
This same issue is present in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Though a very small amount of the game takes place in the future, it is almost completely incomprehensible unless you have played all of the past games and their DLCs. Seeing as how this is a small part of the game, it isn’t a huge issue, but it would be nice to see a good future storyline in AC again.
Eivor’s story fairs a little bit better. While it still isn’t anything mind blowing, watching Eivor rebuild their clan from scratch and interact with some truly interesting characters is enjoyable. Though this story didn’t prove to be revolutionary, it does what it needs to do to get players from point A to point B.
The real reason to play Valhalla is for the gameplay loop. Essentially, players spend the whole game going from place to place fighting enemies, completing fetch quests and collecting materials. Doing these tasks and other missions gives Eivor experience which in turn helps them level up and improve their skill.
Leveling up Eivor consists of a huge skill tree consisting of three sections: stealth, melee and ranged. Depending on where players choose to invest their skill points, Eivor will be able to become more powerful in these areas. The sheer size of the skill tree means there is tons of room for customization, letting players create a build that best suits their playstyle.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an absolutely beautiful game, even on last-gen hardware. The game runs beautifully on PS4, so I can only imagine what it looks like on PS5 or Xbox Series X.
The world of Valhalla is not only beautiful, it is also full of things to do and secrets to find. Not to mention, it’s absolutely huge. Tracking down every collectable and upgrade hidden throughout England and Norway is either a completionist’s dream or nightmare, depending on how you look at it.
Luckily, almost all of the missions and side activities in Valhalla are a blast to play. Chances are you’ll enjoy your time with Eivor and, if you do, you’ll be getting lots of it.
Combat is Valhalla’s main draw. From personal duels to huge raids with Eivor’s clan, there are an endless amount of opportunities to get into fights in Valhalla. Combat is reminiscent of that found in Origins and Odyssey, but slightly tweaked. It is still familiar enough to give veteran players a sense of familiarity but different enough to make it feel unique.
Though it looks beautiful and runs at a steady framerate, Valhalla does suffer from some pretty intense load times on last-gen hardware, an issue that is (probably?) nonexistent on current-gen. While this isn’t a huge issue, it is noticeable.
Valhalla does suffer from a number of bugs and glitches that, while not game breaking, really take players out of the game.
For instance, a number of audio glitches such as characters not speaking when they should, characters talking over each other or certain audio just not happening at all were pretty frequent. Additionally, a number of character models would occasionally T-pose during cutscenes instead of doing whatever they were supposed to be doing, which was quite jarring.
Aside from the long load times on current-gen and the number of audio and visual glitches, Valhalla is a great experience. Those looking for a pure, addicting RPG Viking simulator will get exactly what they are looking for from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Though it might be a better idea to play Valhalla on a next-gen console if possible).
Game reviewed on a PlayStation 4 Pro. Review code provided by Ubisoft.
4/5 Torches