In two days, kaiju film fans will rejoice as “Godzilla vs. Kong” hits theaters — and HBO Max. “Godzilla vs. Kong” promises fun, over-the-top monster brawling as these two titans clash. For those who are itching to get their big monster fix though, we have you covered with another four monster films that will sate your need for kaiju destruction.
“King Kong” (1933)
When in doubt, it never hurts to check out the classics. The original “King Kong” film was a pioneer of for both the kaiju genre as well as blockbuster films in general. While its visual effects don’t necessarily stand the test of time, they are certainly iconic and helped pave the way for how monster films are made today.
Using a combination of stop-motion techniques and mechanical models for the different monsters, “King Kong” brought both the iconic monster and the other denizens of Skull Island to life. The original “King Kong” forged a legacy for not only the big ape himself, but all monster films. If you’re looking for a bit of old-school charm as well as a history lesson in films, “King Kong” will do it for you.
“Pacific Rim”
Moving on to something a bit more modern, “Pacific Rim” comes from the mind of acclaimed director, Guillermo del Toro. The director behind other great films like “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Hellboy” (2004), del Toro has time and time again shown his love and adoration for monsters in his films, and this is no different in “Pacific Rim.”
Unlike the other big monster films on this list, the most compelling monsters in this flick isn’t the actual monsters themselves: it’s the Jaegers. Jaegers are the massive mechs piloted by humans that were built to fight kaiju.
The action in “Pacific Rim” is top notch, with fantastic mech-on-monster butt kicking. The different Jaeger types come with their own unique designs and weapons, so you’re bound to come away from this film with a favorite. The only real downside to this is that so much attention is put on the Jaeger themselves that the kaijus come across as generic in their design.
Still, “Pacific Rim” is an excellent, mindless action film with creative world building and action sequences that feel like mecha anime scenes given the big-screen treatment. “Pacific Rim” is del Toro’s love letter to the kaiju and mecha genre, thus making this an easy recommendation for big monster film buffs.
“Cloverfield”
“Cloverfield” was an internet phenomenon back when it was released in 2008. Much of the marketing material was cryptic, and the trailer, which appeared to be shot on a handheld camera, had a menacing tone as a group of friends witness something attack New York City. This raised a lot of questions online about what “Cloverfield” was about, with some speculating that is was possibly a new Godzilla film from an American studio.
“Cloverfield” is a unique take on the monster film genre, as it is entirely from the perspective of normal people on the ground. While nauseating for some, the found footage format of the film is excellent for building dread and believability as this mysterious monster tears apart New York City. While “Cloverfield” may not end up being your favorite monster film, you will surely find something to enjoy in this unique take on the kaiju genre.
“Shin Godzilla”
Speaking of unique takes on the genre, “Shin Godzilla” is a reinvention of the classic character that any G fans need to check out. This version of Godzilla is downright creepy with his heavily deformed skin, bony limbs and soulless eyes. The film focuses on grounding Godzilla as a disaster film where the Japanese government struggles with its own bureaucracy to come up with an effective plan.
The human characters are grounded and believable while finding ways to bring some levity into an otherwise dark film. Godzilla maintains this constant sense of dread throughout the film because of how dangerous and unpredictable he is.
Unlike other “Godzilla” films, this one changes and evolves over the course of the film. Each new stage that Godzilla enters is more destructive and terrifying than the last, making you dread what could possibly come next. “Shin Godzilla” harkens back to the dark tone of the original while putting its own unique stamp on the franchise. This film is a must see for Godzilla fans and will surely haunt you with its incredible visuals.