Most people have experienced burnout of some kind at some point in their life. The most common form of this is seen with a favorite food or drink. After consuming it frequently within a short time frame, the taste buds start to get bored of it and eventually it loses that special something that made it so good in the first place.
This also happens a lot with people’s hobbies. Given that hobbies are something people choose to do in their free time, it makes sense that they would want to spend a lot of time doing it. However, it can also reach a point where doing it too much can lead us to falling out of favor with that hobby. For me, this has happened a couple of times with anime.
I would get into a routine of spending nearly all of my time either watching anime, looking for new anime to watch or talking about anime with people online. While I did have a ton of fun, it got unhealthy. Eventually, I would just get tired of it and watch nothing for a few months at least.
As of writing this article, this has happened about three times now. The first was near the end of freshman year, where I had spent most of my summer break binging different series, never really giving myself any time to recover. The second was during my junior year, where the stress of taking four AP classes and joining multiple clubs had my head rolling constantly.
The third was more recently. I had been watching so much anime, and then I started thinking about why I was even doing so to begin with, to the point where I even questioned my passion for it. All of this is to say that, no matter what hobby a person has, they can always get burnt out. With that being said, here are a few helpful tips to avoid doing so.
First, it is important that a hobby not be the only thing a person does. While it might not immediately make sense to limit doing something a person likes, if it becomes their sole reason for living, then it can become unhealthy. Mixing in other hobbies into a person’s free time, or hanging out with friends one meets from that hobby can be great ways to avoid this.
Second, it is also important that a person not attach success or failure in that hobby to their self-worth. As someone who has played a lot of “Super Smash Bros” and competed against others in weekly tournaments, it can be pretty easy to get discouraged and feel bad when one does poorly. You can help yourself by taking those negative thoughts and turning them into goals, if that’s applicable. If not, just take a break, whether that be for a day or a week, and then come back.
Burnout is something that almost everyone experiences, even in their own hobbies. We all get sick of doing stuff, especially when we do it too much. However, there are ways to avoid it, and by taking the proper steps now, it becomes much less likely later on.
Jack Scheibelein is a Junior majoring in English. He can be reached atsgx199@vols.utk.edu.
