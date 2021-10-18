Streaming subscribers are getting spoiled this October! From cozy anime to chilling true-crime, there is something for everyone. Here is just a small taste of the upcoming releases you should keep an eye out for.
“Komi Can’t Communicate”
Based on Tomohito Oda’s ongoing manga series, the show centers on Komi, a girl with extreme social anxiety who aspires to make one-hundred friends. Helping her reach her goal is Tadano, an “exceedingly average” boy who sits next to her in class. Prepare for a feel-good slice-of-life experience and a sensitive treatment of social anxiety and mental health.
The series premieres on Oct. 21 on Netflix.
“Locke & Key” Season 2
The horror-fantasy series makes its return and promises family-friendly, but solid, scares. Season one introduced the Locke family, who move to the Keyhouse after the sudden murder of patriarch Rendell Locke. The Locke kids are swiftly enveloped in a whirlwind adventure featuring demons, magic and mysterious keys that unlock a variety of powers and abilities.
Season two premieres on Oct. 22 on Netflix.
“The Motive”
What led a fourteen year old boy to massacre his entire family on a winter night in 1986? This documentary explores one of Israel’s most infamous murder cases and presents chilling testimonies from those closest to the case, including the boy’s lawyer and the Jerusalem attorney attached to the prosecution.
“The Motive” comes to Netflix on Oct. 28.
“Demon Slayer” season 2
The hit anime series returns this autumn. The first part of the season will essentially be the 2020 “Demon Slayer” movie, recut into episode format and featuring some new, never-before-seen content, including events that happened in between the end of season one and the beginning of the movie’s plot. Viewers who want to skip these recap episodes will have to wait until December, with the beginning of the “Red Light” story arc.
New episodes drop every week on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.
“Operation Hyacinth”
This Polish police procedural offering sees a detective going undercover to investigate a serial killer targeting gay men in 1980s Warsaw. The movie is as much a thriller-mystery as it is an exploration of same-sex attraction in a violently homophobic society. The film is in Polish, although both an English dub and English subtitles are available.
“Operation Hyacinth” is available for streaming on Netflix.
“Inspector Koo”
“Inspector Koo”is South Korea’s answer to “Killing Eve.” Lee Young-ae plays the titular character, who is an ex-cop on the hunt for a cunning serial killer posing as a popular college student. The show appears to lean more towards comedy than the traditional drama or thriller approach that most crime shows take, a refreshing twist on the crime-scene detective genre.
The series premieres on Oct. 30 on Netflix.
“The Next Thing You Eat”
Chef David Chang and Academy Award–winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville’s six-part docuseries takes a look at the evolution of the food industry and what food will look like in the future. Chang and his guests will explore a range of topics, from lab-grown meat to artificial intelligence.
The series drops on October 21 on Hulu.