The much anticipated Super Bowl commercials for 2022 have finally arrived, with cryptocurrency taking a starring role in this year's game. Check out some of this year’s Super Bowl commercials to see what ads struck a chord with you.
Coinbase
One of the most unique Super Bowl commercials from this year's faceoff was given to us by Coinbase, a cryptocurrency management app. The commercial was a 30-second spot and featured a moving QR code, similar to DVD screensavers of the early 2000s.
The ad featured no celebrities, actors or speaking roles, following the old adage, “less is more.” The commercial proved to be an immediate success as it was reported that the app crashed shortly after due to an overload of visitors to their website via the QR code.
Budweiser
The Super Bowl’s most iconic horse returned to the small screen as Budweiser made its Super Bowl return for this year's game. The sentimental ad featured the Budweiser Clydesdale along with its old pal, a yellow lab.
In the commercial, the horse takes a devastating fall, breaking its leg and the bandaged animal is taken to rest and heal. The horse then quickly emerges from the stables as the words “Down never means out” flash across the screen. The commercial was directed by Chloe Zhao and is Budweiser’s first Super Bowl commercial since 2020.
Bud Light Seltzer
Bud Light took its Super Bowl opportunity to introduce its newest drink, The Bud Light Seltzer hard soda. The commercial took a humorous route that featured well-known adventurous eater, Guy Fieri, as he went about his duties as the mayor of the fictional “Flavortown.”
Guy is presented with the beverage which he introduces to the town as having “the loudest flavors ever,” and the town erupts into celebration. With Bud Light dating back to the early 80s, the creative ad is one in a long line of Super Bowl commercials for the brand.
Rocket Mortgage
Anna Kendrick stars in Rocket Mortgage’s new humorous ad. The commercial played out like an SNL sketch as Kendrick explains to a young girl how Barbie was able to find her new dream house.
The iconic doll competes to buy the dream house against a competitive market with opponents such as “Better Offer Betty” and “Cash Offer Carl.” Barbie remains victorious as Rocket Mortgage ensures she is able to buy the home quickly and without hassle. The commercial seemed to be a hit, as it received the top score in the annual USA Today ad meter.
BMW
Zeus and Hera decide to step down as Olympian gods and return to sunny Palm Springs in this 60-second spot for BMW. The commercial advertises the new “all electric” car offered by BMW, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek playing the all-powerful couple. Zeus quickly becomes frustrated with his rather dull life on earth as he frequently has to help mortal neighbors with their electrical problems.
The tide quickly turns when Hera presents him with the electric BMW, and he's rejuvenated by the stylish new car. The ad ends with the couple driving down the road and singing “Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant. “Zeus and Hera” was well received and scored the 7th spot on the USA Today Ad meter.