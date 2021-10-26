With the invention of e-books and an uptick in customers ordering books from Amazon, the number of local bookstores has declined significantly in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic has also understandably contributed to this downturn.
The Strand bookstore in New York City is an almost 100-year old institution that is valued by New Yorkers and tourists alike. According to a New York Times Article published in Oct. 2020, the owner announced that the store’s revenue was down 70% from the previous year and that she needed customers’ help to keep the business alive.
The issue of local bookstores being able to stand strong in the wake of Amazon’s success and the pandemic is not exclusive to big cities like New York. If anything, this example of a struggling bookseller could act as a stimulus to push people across the country to prioritize visiting their local bookstores before ordering online.
Knoxville has seen its fair share of bookstore closures in recent years, but there are still a variety of ways you can support local and get all of your favorite stories. Also, the number of places starting to include bookselling in their repertoire of services seems to be increasing. Here are five bookstores in or near Knoxville that are local and unique to the southeast region.
Union Ave Books
Perhaps the most popular local bookstore is situated on Union Avenue, near Market Square. Visit Union Ave Books to browse a wide variety of new and used books along with quirky memorabilia that die-hard readers will love.
The store was opened by Flossie McNabb and her daughter, Bunnie Presswood, in 2011. McNabb’s dog Scout, named after the famous To Kill a Mockingbird character, serves as the store mascot. You can often find her roaming around the store, greeting customers.
Union Ave Books is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. They offer curbside pickup or you can come inside to browse. Be sure to check them out the next time you need something new to read.
The Bottom
This new community center focused on empowering the Black community in Knoxville opened its doors on Oct. 9th and has books, coffee and a plethora of events.
According to their website, “The Bottom is a place to feel welcomed, to feel encouraged and to feel seen. A place to inspire Black creatives and amplify black voices. The Bottom is a Black place.”
They offer a monthly book subscription service, entitled “Book It At the Bottom.” Their bookstore has a “curated collection of Black books'' that is open for public browsing on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to support this new local business while you grow your book collection!
Southland Books and Cafe
Venturing a little outside of Knoxville, this Blount County bookstore has been around since 1992 and offers a cafe, bar, restaurant and movie and games store along with their bookshop. They are open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you’re looking to venture out of downtown or get away from campus for a day, this is the place to escape to!
McKay’s
Although this iconic used media store is not exactly unique to Knoxville, it does claim Tennessee as its home base and does not expand outside of this state and North Carolina.
According to their website, “Believing that the traditional educational system restrained learning, the owners wished to start an alternate university system.” Consequently, the gigantic store serves as a library where you can purchase used books, movies, CDs and a ton of other forms of entertainment.
Also, people can bring their used media to McKay’s and trade it in for cash or store credit. Not only are you reducing your carbon footprint by buying used books, but you’re also supporting a Tennessee business and getting discount prices on your favorite titles.
In case you needed just one more perk, McKay’s is open Sunday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., so it’s a great place to get your books if you’re out late shopping.
Jacks of Knoxville
Despite being known primarily for coffee and plants, this Knoxville location offers a small, but substantive collection of books for customers to choose from. Not only that, but their Central Avenue location also has a small reading room where the books are kept which almost makes it feel like you’re reading in a home library.
If you’re needing a relaxing place to do homework, this is a great option because you can fill your study breaks by browsing their book collection. Jacks has a location on Gay Street and a location on Central Avenue. You can visit their Instagram @jacksofknoxville to find specific operating hours for each location.