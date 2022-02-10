Valentine’s Day is coming up, and whether you have a valentine or not, it is a great time to curl up with some chocolate and binge some cheesy romantic comedies.
If you’re looking for the best rom-coms to watch, look no further than this list.
10 Things I Hate About You
Featuring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this 1999 movie follows two sisters whose overprotective father will not let them date in fear that they will come home pregnant. The younger sister, Bianca, wants to date a self-obsessed “cool guy, ”Joey, but she cannot do so until her shrew-like, feminist sister Kat starts dating.
A new student at the school, Cameron, is also interested in dating Bianca, and when he finds out about this rule, he creates a plan to trick Joey into buying Kat a date with a cigarette smoking “bad boy” Patrick, but love and money do not always mix well.
When Harry Met Sally
One of the most popular romantic comedies ever, this 1989 classic follows Harry Burns and Sally Albright—played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan—who by chance meet throughout several stages of their lives, and vow to only be friends.
Their first meeting occurs when they are only college students who are carpooling from Boston to New York City together in 1977. This encounter sets the stage for the rest of their chance meetings throughout the movie, ultimately ending with a New Year’s party celebrating the transition into 1989.
This film also features an integration of stories from married couples, which adds even more depth to the emotional aspects of the story.
The Dater’s Handbook
What would this list be without a staple Hallmark romance movie? “The Dater’s Handbook“features Meghan Markle pre-royalty, and follows a young woman named Cass who feels as though she has to change aspects of herself after reading a dating self-help book. She goes on several dates with the wrong men and ultimately discovers that her perfect man has been right in front of her the whole time.
Love, Simon
Simon, played by Nick Robinson, is a high school student who struggles with his sexuality and remains closeted to his friends and family. He falls for an anonymous classmate who posts online, and this causes many issues to arise in his life in terms of his sexuality. Overall, this movie is an incredible insight into the emotions and lessons of high school.
50 First Dates
Who doesn’t love a classic Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie? Sandler’s character, Harry, is a ladies’ man who sets out to win the affection of Barrymore’s character, Lucy, after he sees her eating at a local cafe.
What he doesn’t know is that she suffers from short-term memory loss, caused by a tragic car accident. Each day, Lucy forgets everything and thinks it is the same day on which the car accident occurred. Because of this, Henry must now win Lucy over every day.
Not only is this movie a perfect love story, it will also have you laughing uncontrollably as well.