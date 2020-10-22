As children we were told terrifying tales of all kinds of creatures that crept through the ever dreadful darkness. The Boogieman might have been the most prominent of those, or perhaps the Headless Horseman.
Regardless, this tradition of storytelling derives from that of the fairy tales told to keep kids in line and not to go out into the woods at night. “Hansel and Gretel” comes to mind, but all kinds of mythological creatures were born from such tales.
You might think such devilish creatures aren’t born into our cultural zeitgeist any longer. After all, the age of the fairy tales has passed. That isn’t true.
To this day new creatures, cryptids and myths are born and their terrifying tendrils seep into the dreams of those unexpecting.
Slender Man
This one might be the most obvious as it took the world by storm. Children truly believed in the Slender Man. They sought out proof and were scared witless of him.
He then made it into video games and movies, but he began in writing. He began as a story, entirely fictional.
Everything about his mythos began on a certain website on a certain thread, where users were tasked with fabricating their own spooky story or creature. The creator of the Slender Man devised a terrifying tale about him, like a found footage story, and other users jumped on the bandwagon.
The original photoshopped images of him emerged during this contest, and then his myth migrated across the internet and his origin became blurry. No longer could those reading about him immediately know it was fiction.
The Slender Man is tall, skinny, pale, faceless, sometimes appearing as a human, but other times have many tentacle-like limbs. He follows children, watching from a distance. And remember, never look him in the face.
The Mothman
Another horror of the night, this one far more mysterious and still making headlines for supposed sightings. The Mothman gains his origins in a series of sightings in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, back during the Cold War.
Supposedly he was born in an old chemical plant, or at least that’s where the first sightings were near.
The Mothman is a tall, humanoid creature with a wide wingspan and glowing red eyes. Reports have estimated him to be at least seven feet tall and capable of vertical take-off.
Most sightings report him at the scene of catastrophes days before they occur, acting as something of a prophet of destruction. Other’s simply report seeing him at night and being terrified.
To this day the Mothman hasn’t been disproven as a hoax, and sightings have continued across the country. Beware the Mothman.
Siren Head
Unlike most, Siren Head has definitive origins that never got blurred, but this didn’t stop a lot of impressionable children from believing it real.
The Siren Head is a humanoid creature as tall as a telephone pole. It’s head, though, is loud sirens.
Created by the Canadian artist Trevor Henderson in 2018, fake Siren Head videos, photos and stories gallivanted across the internet at the speed of light. Tiktok and YouTube became popular hubs for these videos, and those unaware of him—children—thought the videos to be real.
This became so prevalent people even requested the paranormal investigator Brittney Crabb make a video on the topic.
While his lore as a wandering predator are terrifying, and the video sightings equally so, it’s perhaps the most absurd of those on the list thus far.
Black Eyed Children
This is a set of paranormal entities that came into popular culture sometime during the late 90s.
Black Eyed Children appear to travelers. They’re hitchhikers typically, children, but black-eyed. Occasionally they’ll show up at your doorstep asking for entry into your home.
Sightings of Black Eyed Children have been reported around the world and are taken seriously by paranormal investigators. Some people believe them to be aliens, or some other manner of creature from mythology such as vampires or ghosts.
The Fresno Nightcrawlers
The Fresno Nightcrawlers were first spotted on the home security camera of a Fresno native in the 2000s. These little guys are purely white, long legged but only reaching about four feet tall, and have small heads.
The only thing they’ve been reported to do is walk around at night, thus the name Nightcrawler, but they’re still spooky and unexplainable as a natural creature.
The most common explanation for them is being aliens, but a hoax through puppetry is also a common explanation as later sightings have been.
Only two sightings have been confirmed (not debunked): the first in Fresno, the other at Yosemite National Park, both in California. However, one man has claimed to have seen them as far away as Poland.
These nocturnal entities even resemble the Carmel Area Creature once spotted in Ohio, or rather that creature resembles them.