The state of Tennessee is known for a lot of things, but it is especially known for its music. Even Dollywood, which Tennessee is known for, is rooted in country music and Dolly Parton’s success. Tennessee has produced some of the most renowned artists of all time like Parton, Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Greg Allman and Aretha Franklin.
In recent years, Knoxville has been home to quite a few artists whose careers took off.
Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini, an alumna of Central High School, has become an acclaimed country artist nominated for countless awards. Cece Coakley graduated high school just a few years ago and is now set to play at Bonnaroo this year. Briston Maroney, who graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School in 2016, now has over 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.
Many of these artists, though, have moved from the Scruffy City onto Nashville or other bigger destinations. Despite this, Knoxville remains an incubator for successful musicians.
With artists becoming popular so quickly, sometimes it can be hard to keep up with the local Knoxville music scene.
Here are five Knoxville artists who are sticking around the city and playing frequent shows for the public. Many of them are not only Knoxville residents but also currently go or previously went to UT.
Jake Smith
Local artist Jake Smith performed at Big Ears Festival just last month. Even before that though, Smith made his mark on the greater Knoxville community as a guitarist in the band “Cereus Bright.”
After playing with bands like “Jubal” and “The Reflectors,” Smith has been recording some solo music. He released an EP, entitled “Invented Release,” just over a month ago, and you can stream the songs on his Bandcamp page. You can also follow him on Instagram @jesmithmusic to keep up with shows and releases.
Hollie Sikes
Hollie Sikes, a junior architecture major at UT, released an EP entitled “The Cynic” last year, featuring four raw, lyrically-heavy songs. Just a few weeks ago, she released “The Cynic: B-Sides” expanding the original EP.
Sikes went from the initial release of her EP to suddenly playing house shows and gigs with Dogwood Arts Festival and Born and Raised Productions.
“Honestly, I still don't quite know how it happened — this city is too good to me,” Sikes said.
You can listen to her music on Spotify and keep up with her on Instagram @holsikes.
Alien Brainwave
The band Alien Brainwave also features UT students. Case Pharr, Daniel Zetterberg, Adam Lampley and Trey Clark released their first single “Buzzcut” almost two years ago.
They play regular shows, and you can check out their upcoming events on Instagram @alienbrainwavetn. You can also listen to their singles on Spotify.
Kelsi Walker
Artist Kelsi Walker’s 2019 album “Nervous Kid” features eight songs, the most popular being “Care Too Much” and “Something About You.”
Walker is deeply embedded in the Knoxville community. Recently, she started the business Free Women Waltzing Club, which is “dedicated to helping support artists who are working to use music, art and community to impact the world around them.” She also works at Knoxville’s community commercial kitchen space Real Good Kitchen.
Additionally, Walker works with and supports several other Knoxville artists, including Jake Smith.
You can listen to her music on Spotify and look out for what she’s doing next on her Instagram @heythisiskelsi.
Evie Andrus
If you’re looking for some Knoxville music that is a little outside of the usual indie-folk box, check out fiddler and vocalist Evie Andrus.
According to her website, Andrus grew up in North Dakota playing the fiddle, but her interest in East Tennessee bluegrass led her to Johnson City and eventually to Pigeon Forge’s Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Show.
Now, Andrus’ resume includes a part in the HBO series “The Outsider.” You can find her music on Soundcloud, or listen to samples of it here.