February may be the shortest month, but there is no shortage of interesting events happening around town this month. The fun doesn’t stop here, visit visit Knoxville’s event calendar, to find your next great adventure!
Knoxville Auto Show
The Knoxville Auto Show will be coming to the Knoxville Convention Center from Feb. 4-6. Auto enthusiasts can look forward to a dazzling selection of the latest makes and models from dozens of manufacturers, and have the opportunity to test-drive some of these cars.
Tickets can be bought in advance for $8 or $10 at the door, or for $5 on Saturday with a valid student ID. More information can be found at the event’s website.
Winter Farmers’ Market
Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t get your hand on some fresh, local produce. Nourish Knoxville continues to host its open-air farmers’ market at Market Square every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Products will vary from day to day, so every visit is a new experience! Visit the Nourish Knoxville website for more information.
Learn to curl at the Ice Chalet
With the Winter Olympics just around the corner, there is no better time to pick up a winter sport. The Great Smoky Mountains Curling Club will be hosting informational workshops on Thursdays at the Ice Chalet, starting on Feb. 10.
The workshops begin at 8 p.m., and admission is $20. There is a limit of 40 participants per night, so those interested are encouraged to pre-register online. Dress comfortably, and warmly, and wear clean athletic shoes. Those interested can pre-register and find more information here.
Cupid’s Undie Run
The Gypsy Circus Cider Company Barrelhouse is hosting the annual Cupid’s Undie Run this year on Feb. 12.
The unique event is a charity fundraiser that raises money for neurofibromatosis (NF) research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. NF is an uncommon genetic disorder that causes noncancerous tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.
The event kicks off with dancing and drinks, followed by a mile-long run, and concludes with a dance party. It is $45 to participate, and interested runners can find more information at the Cupid’s Undie Run website and the Barrelhouse website.
Dopesick: Beyond the book and the series
Metro Drug Coalition is hosting a panel on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre to discuss the opioid crisis and the Hulu miniseries’ “Dopesick.”
“Dopesick” was adapted from the nonfiction book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America” by American journalist Beth Macy, who will also be a featured speaker at the panel.
Tickets can be purchased here. All proceeds will go towards The Gateway, Knoxville’s first community-based drug recovery center.