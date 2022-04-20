Crime and investigative movies have a surprisingly large presence within film.
These types of movies continue to be successful and draw audiences towards them. So far, one of the biggest box office hits of the year has been “The Batman,” which is filled with corrupt cops, meticulous serial killers and a vigilante bent on bringing justice to Gotham City.
These films can be fun to watch as you try to figure out the investigation at hand or just get lost in the world created in the film. They have the ability to captivate and thrill audiences as they guide them through the detective or the criminal’s journey.
Memories of Murder
After the success of “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s 2003 crime thriller “Memories of Murder” began to crop into more conversations. It has since received wider availability, especially within the United States. It’s available to watch on Hulu.
The film is a retelling of one of the first recorded serial killers in South Korea. It takes place in a rural town, with the main detective on the case stumbling through it trying to find an easy suspect. But when a detective from Seoul joins the investigation, they realize that it’s much more complicated than they initially thought.
“Memories of Murder” is a phenomenal film and one of the best detective films ever made. It contains an interesting mystery with twists and turns that will keep viewers on their toes. It’s an excellent example of South Korean cinema and worth watching, especially for those who love “Parasite.”
Zodiac
A little similar to “Memories of Murder,” this is another crime film based in reality. However, David Fincher’s “Zodiac” focuses more on investigative journalism instead of the typical detectives.
The film follows journalist Robert Graysmith as he conducts his own investigation into who the infamous Zodiac killer was. It’s a sprawling film depicting 15 years over the course of nearly three hours.
This is another excellent thriller about one of the most famous serial killers in the United States. It’s gripping and pulse-pounding throughout its runtime. If you’re looking for some similar films, David Fincher’s filmography boasts several incredible investigative thrillers, including “Se7en” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”
Ghost in the Shell
For something a little different, this cyberpunk anime from the ‘90s is a game changer.
“Ghost in the Shell” directed by Mamoru Oshii based on the manga of the same name follows cyborg Major Kusanagi as she tracks down the powerful hacker the Puppet Master. It discusses themes of what it means to be human, as well as the prevailing advances in technology.
This is one of the most influential anime films ever made, with films like “The Matrix” citing it as an influence. It’s also a great film about law enforcement and how that changes over time. For some similar films, the “Blade Runner” films include similar themes and aesthetics while presenting a detective narrative. There’s also “Robocop” if you’re looking for crazy violence and heavy critiques on American culture.
Heat
An undeniable classic within the sub-genre, despite its nearly three hour runtime — Michael Mann’s “Heat” is one of the best crime films ever made. It follows seasoned robber Neil McCauley and his team as they try to pull off one of their biggest heists, all while Lieutenant Vincent Hanna and his cops try and finally catch them.
This is a grounded film depicting both cops and robbers. It’s captivating with some excellent performances, especially from Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. It also has one of the best shootouts put to film.
Good Time
For a more recent film, this is one of the most tense and claustrophobic films you could watch.
From Josh and Benny Safdie, “Good Time” twists a tale of New York City’s criminal underbelly as Connie Nikas tries to bail his brother out of jail after a failed robbery.
After their breakout film “Heaven Knows What,” the Safdie brothers truly made a name for themselves while helping rejuvenate Robert Pattinson’s career in the public eye with this film. It’s suspenseful, intense and overall uncomfortable in all the right ways. It also helped them to make, arguably, their masterpiece “Uncut Gems.”
For some similar films about criminals who will do anything to get out, Quentin Tarantino’s debut “Reservoir Dogs” is great, as well as Carlos López Estrada’s “Blindspotting” for a film depicting the judicial system and its bias through the lens of those affected by it.
