There are millions of people across the United States tuning into sports events each day. These high-profile sports include football, basketball, soccer and many more. In recent years, viewers have been able to add a new element of anticipation to their viewing experience through sports betting.
Sports betting is currently legal in 30 states, including Tennessee, with certain platforms only being legal in up to 18 states.
Sports gambling has been around since sports existed, especially in the past with horse racing. In modern America, there are easy and accessible ways for people to participate in sports betting through apps. There are now a variety of different apps for people to use for their betting, and these apps are advertised all across media platforms.
Here are five of the best sports betting apps for those looking to get involved in the betting business.
BetMGM
One of the most advertised sports betting apps is BetMGM. On any given day, one may come across the famous ad featuring entertainer Jamie Foxx. BetMGM began in 2018 and has since become one of the most popular gambling apps in the country. The minimum deposit required is $10 and the first bet is risk-free — even if they lose the bet, they get something in return.
FanDuel
Similar to BetMGM, FanDuel offers a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 with a minimum of a $10 deposit. This platform is most known for its many different types of betting, including spreads, parlays, props, money lines, over/under and in-game bets. They accept most types of payment options and most refunds are processed in under 24 hours.
DraftKings
This sports betting app offers thousands of ways to bet with a minimum deposit of $1. DraftKings offers up to a $1,000 bonus when new customers sign up. There are more than 18 sports available for customers to bet on. Customers can expect easy withdrawals of their winnings on this gambling site.
Caesars Sportsbook
This platform offers up to $1,000 and $100 insurance on a user's first bet. Users can bet up to this amount on their first bet and even if they lose, they receive a refund in the form of a free bet. The minimum bet that can be placed on this app is $10. On Caesars Sportsbook, customers can expect Caesars Rewards with wins and even losses.
Underdog Fantasy
With a minimum bet of $1, users can enjoy this sports gambling platform with up to $100 back if they are dissatisfied with the service. Underdog Fantasy extends many different offers to intrigue customers, such as matching a user's first deposit up to $100 and 20 times their money back if they get five picks correct.