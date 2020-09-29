New life has been injected once again into No Man’s Sky. Within four years of its initial release, Hello Games has really turned around public attitude towards the procedurally generated cosmos exploring game. What started off as bloated promises has now evolved into a universe full of possibility, and the latest Origins update promises even more surprises for both new and returning players.
Strange new creatures
Two words for you: giant sandworms. That’s right, one of the new lifeforms added to No Man’s Sky are these massive, burrowing creatures. The ground rumbles to signal their approach, leaping far into the sky and finally crashing down into the ground.
For more timid explorers, fret not. These creatures appear mostly harmless and will pay no mind to tiny space farers, so long as you make sure to keep your distance when these things make landfall. Or be unfortunate enough to have a base built on its path.
While the sandworms are certainly the highlight of the new update, they are only a fraction of the new wildlife on offer here. Everything from giant beetles to mechanical animals are bound to pop up during your adventure. There are plenty more strange and exciting creatures to come across, but these are best left as a surprise for players.
More varied terrain and planets
One of the inevitable pitfalls of procedurally generated games is that, after a while, players will begin to recognize the patterns in their worlds. No Man’s Sky has long suffered from predictable, safe-looking terrain. Sure, you had valleys and caves and lakes, but after a while, all of this begins to feel monotonous.
With the Origins update, that all changes.
The terrain has become more varied and complex, and thus each world starts to bear more of a unique identity. We’re talking deep canyons that give way to vibrant lakes, mountains so high they touch the atmosphere, and even volcanoes that spew out violet lava. While you are bound to still come across boring, barren planets, there are also plenty of new and alien ones to uncover.
Alien Megastructures
As you explore these new planets, be sure to keep an out for huge alien architecture on the horizon. New buildings have been erected on planets just waiting for players to uncover their secrets. These megastructures are home to valuable information and treasure for players as well as new bits of lore for players to uncover.
While we have seen similar structures such as alien ruins and knowledge stones, there is nothing in No Man’s Sky that has come before that quite compares to these new structures in scale.
Dynamic Weather
The terrain isn’t the only thing that has received a makeover in the Origins update. Weather has also been re-hauled to feel more dynamic and lend some neat game impacts. Storms and sudden changes in the weather are more likely to occur on planets, especially those with extreme climates. Firestorms can pop up on volcanic planets, and tornados can suddenly strike that can toss around anything that falls within its path, including space explorers themselves.
However, the extreme weather doesn’t always have to be bad as players can take advantage of them. Blizzards can help keep your mining tool from overheating, and with the right exosuit upgrades, toxic rainstorms can be used to help supercharge your stamina. Even shooting stars and meteor showers can occur, though be careful not to gawk for too long, as these meteor showers can result in explosive results.