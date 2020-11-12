Thanksgiving is almost upon us. It’s a time to give thanks, relax and eat food until you feel stuffed. After the post-turkey high sets in, you may want to settle down with a movie or two.
While Thanksgiving movies are few and far between, there are still options available for those who want some entertainment in the holiday spirit.
Here are a few of those options.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
The Peanut’s specials were a staple of many a child’s holiday viewing. Thanksgiving is no exception.
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” follows the Peanuts gang as they try to make a proper Thanksgiving meal. Naturally, the children mess somethings up and hilarity ensues. The best part about Peanut’s is how low-stakes everything is.
You won’t be worrying about the fate of the world, or even much about inter-personal drama. It’s just a couple of kids a trying to have fun. If that’s something you need right now, definitely revisit this one.
Winnie the Pooh
The purpose of Thanksgiving is right there in the name. It’s a time to be thankful for all the things and opportunities you have in life — no matter how small. Winnie the Pooh is all about enjoying the little things. They’re simple stories about friendship, harkening back to easier times when daily worries were simple.
They’re also wistful representations of nature, soft coloring and smooth animation depicting the Hundred-Acre Wood as a calm and soothing fall landscape. If you want another nostalgia watch, give some old “Winnie the Pooh” specials a try.
Star Wars Holiday Special
Sometimes it’s enough to laugh at something bad. Initially released Nov. 17, 1978, the “Star Wars Holiday Special” could theoretically match any holiday. With the special LEGO remake releasing on Disney+ next Tuesday, it’s the perfect time to revisit this “classic.”
It’s not the kind of thing you watch to have an unironically good time. Until recently, many fans considered it the worst piece of media to every come out of the franchise. Looking back, however, it’s a wonderfully campy time with the right mindset. In the meantime, the special still tries to remain in the spirit of the holidays.
Knives Out
While Thanksgiving is a great time to eat some good food and give thanks, it’s also a time you have to be around your extended family. For many Americans around this time of year, that is not a pleasant experience.
After any potentially arguing and tension around family reunion, you may need some catharsis. “Knives Out” is a whodunit murder mystery involving a family. The family members clearly don’t like each other and would rather argue than get along.
This may sound familiar. It’s a thoroughly entertaining film with relatable characters and family dynamics.