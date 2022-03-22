In its 236-year history, the city of Knoxville has surmounted many historical sites and buildings. Most notable are its historical houses, which tell the stories of generations past.
Not only have these houses left a lasting impact on Knoxville, but they are still standing today, and are open to the public as museums.
James White’s Fort
Known as "the birthplace of Knoxville," this James White’s Fort was the city’s first home, built in 1786. Visitors have the opportunity to see a key element of Knoxville history through tours of the house’s courtyard, main living and kitchen area, well and smokehouse, outhouse and weaving house, guest house and blacksmith shop.
Also, if you find that you enjoy the aesthetic appearance of the Fort, it is available for custom rentals for events of all kinds, including weddings and parties. The Fort can be found at 205 E Hill Avenue, and it is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For admission prices, donations or to simply learn more, visit the James White’s Fort website.
Bleak House
Now known as the Confederate Memorial Hall, Bleak House — named as such after a popular Charles Dickens novel of the time — was the home of Robert Houston Armstrong, and was used as a Confederate headquarters during the siege of Knoxville in 1863. Many individuals were wounded in the house, and one was fatally wounded.
The house can be found at 3148 Kingston Pike. There are tours available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m., and additional tours can be arranged by appointment on the Bleak House website.
Ramsey House
This 1797 house housed the family of Colonel Francis Alexander Ramsey, who was a court clerk and founding trustee of what came to be The University of Tennessee, as well many diplomats and important figures of its time.
The house is located at 2614 Thorn Grove, and it offers a modern insight into history Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, or to learn more about upcoming events such as spring marketplace and vintage baseball, visit the Ramsey House website.
Westwood
Built in 1890, the Westwood house housed Knoxville artist Adelia Armstrong Lutz and her family, and was designed by Knoxville’s first architectural firm, Baumann Brothers. The house features many artistic and unique features, including Lutz’s studio, which has a fireplace, a cathedral ceiling and a large skylight.
In 2013, the house was donated to Knox Heritage, which allowed for renovations to be made and public tours to be performed. Tours of the house, which is located at 3425 Kingston Pike, take place each Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, or to schedule a tour, visit the Westwood House website.