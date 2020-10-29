In some unfortunate news, Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed a third time to Dec. 10. Cyberpunk 2077 was originally supposed to launch a week after the release of the next-gen consoles and was set to be a surefire hit on the new systems.
While this is certainly disappointing to learn, we are happy to recommend you a list of awesome sci-fi games that are sure to fill the Cyberpunk shaped hole in your heart.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Probably the closest experience you’ll get to Cyberpunk 2077 until it releases, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a futuristic RPG that accommodates a load of different play styles. You play as Adam Jensen, an agent for the secretive Task Force 29 as he uncovers an international conspiracy.
Jensen is an Aug, meaning he is a cybernetic human. Much like Cyberpunk 2077, your cybernetic enhancements play a key part in determining your playstyle, and Jensen has a load of options available to him. Want to avoid alerting guards and sneak into places you probably shouldn’t? Invest into Jensen’s cloaking augments to render him invisible and hacking skills to unlock doors and pathways previously locked off to you.
Maybe you prefer a more direct approach with a straight up fight. Jensen can use the Titan Shield augment which converts his skin into liquid metal, able to absorb even the toughest of attacks. Players can also grab the Icarus Strike augment which will cause Jensen to blink towards enemies while also knocking them back.
With a wealth of play options and an intriguing, branching storyline, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a fantastic RPG that deserves your attention. While its world may not be to the scale of Cyberpunk 2077, it makes up for it with dense and detailed levels as well as huge replay value.
Watch Dogs: Legion
The timing of this game could not have been better. Watch Dogs: Legion is an open-world game set in a near-future London. The city has been overtaken by Albion, a paramilitary force, and its up to Deadsec, a hacktivist group, to lead the resistance and unite the people of London against their oppressors.
In case you might not be familiar with the Watch Dogs series, this open-world series of games focuses on giving players access to hacking tools in order to manipulate the city around them. Whether its hacking into cameras or remotely piloting someone’s car, there are loads of options open to the player.
What sets Watch Dogs: Legion apart from its predecessors is rather than controlling one protagonist, players can now play as anyone in London. Essentially, the player builds up their own team of Deadsec hackers by recruiting anyone they wish off the street.
Each person comes with their own unique set of skills as well as their own quirks. For example, you can recruit even elderly folk who wish to take the fight to Albion. While they might come with extra perks such as effectiveness with guns, they’ll struggle with clambering over cover and fences.
Watch Dogs: Legion has managed to come around at the right time when gamers needed a futuristic open world to get lost in while they wait for Cyberpunk 2077. Be sure to also stay tuned to the Daily Beacon as will have a review for Watch Dogs: Legion sometime soon.
The Outer Worlds
Another fun futuristic RPG, The Outer Worlds may not share the same aesthetic as Cyberpunk 2077, but it certainly shares some common themes.
Like Cyberpunk 2077, The Outer Worlds envisions a dystopic future where corporations have taken over our daily lives. In the Halcyon system, the Board and its many corporations have a foothold over humanity’s last-ditch hope of a functioning space colony. From here, it’s up to the player to determine the fate of the colony.
From the makers of Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds provides the player plenty of opportunities from role-playing as their ideal character. Whether you decide to be a smooth-talking gunslinger or a physical brute who has a knack for hacking, the choice is ultimately up to you, and the game reflects those choices.
Players will also inevitably bump heads with the various factions in the Halcyon colony, and who you decide to help or burn can have consequences throughout the game. The Outer Worlds has wonderfully colorful and weird worlds to explore and will tide any players over until December.
If you’re interested in checking out our review of The Outer Worlds, click here. If you also want to check out our thoughts on its first DLC expansion, be sure to read it here.