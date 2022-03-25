Even though viewership consistently declines, the Academy Awards remain an interesting ceremony about some of the best films of each year.
Quite frankly, this year is no different. For starters, the Best Picture nominees list hit the 10 films maximum for the first time since 2010, when they expanded the amount of films that could be included. There are several historic nominations, like Troy Kotsur as the first deaf male actor to receive an acting nomination and Jane Campion being the first female director to be nominated twice in the Directing category.
Along with that, nearly every category is filled with worthy winners. Even with snubs like “The Green Knight,” “The French Dispatch” and some directors, the categories are so stacked that it’s hard to even decide from what is nominated.
Unfortunately, they are presenting some awards outside of the live broadcast, a decision that’s already proven to be unpopular with the people who do pay attention to the Oscars.
That’s why Keenan Thomas and Abby Ann Ramsey at the Daily Beacon sat down to determine what or who we think will win in every category for the 2022 Oscars Ceremony. We want to give the entire awards show the attention it deserves, even the categories outside of the major awards.
Supporting Actor
We predict that Troy Kotsur for “CODA” will win Best Supporting Actor. This would be a historic win, as Troy Kotsur would be the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award.
Supporting Actress
We predict that Ariana Debose for “West Side Story” will win Best Supporting Actress, following in the footsteps of Rita Moreno who won for the exact same role in the original 1961 film.
Animated Feature
We predict that “Encanto” by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer will win Best Animated Feature Film.
However, every film in this category is worth watching and has a high probability of taking home the award, especially “Flee” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”
Production Design
We predict that Tamara Deverell (Production Design) and Shane Vieau (Set Decoration) will win Best Production Design for “Nightmare Alley.”
Along with that, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story” are strong contenders as well.
Costume Design
We predict that Jenny Beavan for “Cruella” will win Best Costume Design.
This is another category filled with strong choices all around. “Dune” is our second choice, along with “West Side Story.”
Cinematography
We predict that Greig Fraser for “Dune” will win Best Cinematography.
It’s also likely that “West Side Story” or “The Power of the Dog” could steal this, despite the grandiosity of “Dune.”
Editing
We predict that Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum for “Tick, Tick…Boom!” will win Best Editing.
Our second choice is “Dune” with its impressive editing.
Makeup and Hairstyling
We predict that Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh will win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
Sound
We predict that Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb will win Best Sound for “The Power of the Dog.”
Another hard category to pick just one as the winner. Second choices lie in “Dune” and its immersive and huge sound, as well as “No Time to Die.”
Visual Effects
We predict that Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer will win Best Visual Effects for “Dune.”
As funny as it would be for “Free Guy” to win, we believe that “Dune” is the strongest contender for this award.
Score
We predict that Jonny Greenwood will win Best Score for “The Power of the Dog.”
Hans Zimmer is a close second with his score for “Dune.”
Song
We predict that “Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda from “Encanto” will win for Best Original Song, giving him the last award he needs to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Of course, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell stand a chance with “No Time to Die.”
Documentary Feature
We predict that Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein for “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” will win Best Documentary.
This is another strong category, and “Flee” or “Writing with Fire” could easily win as well.
International Feature Film
We predict that Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” from Japan will win Best International Feature Film.
Although we’re firm on this film winning, “Flee” and “The Worst Person in the World” are dominating forces here as well.
Animated Short
We predict that Dan Ojari and Mikey Please for “Robin Robin” will win Best Animated Short Film.
However, it’s worth mentioning that the other animated short films have a strong chance at winning too, especially “Affairs of the Art” or “Bestia” with their unique art styles.
Documentary Short
We predict that Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean for “Audible” will win Best Documentary Short Film.
Live Action Short
We predict that Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed for “The Long Goodbye” will win Best Live Action Short Film.
Best Director
This award is highly contested this year. That’s why we predict that Jane Campion will win for “The Power of the Dog,” becoming just the third woman to ever win in this category after Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker “in 2010 and Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” last year.
We are confident that Campion has this locked in, but should note that we spent a bit of time discussing how incredibly stacked the category is this year. This is Steven Spielberg’s eighth directing nomination. The acclaimed Paul Thomas Anderson has somehow never won an Oscar. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s direction in “Drive My Car” is incredible and Kenneth Branagh’s in “Belfast” has gotten a lot of buzz. Every director in this list should be proud of the work they’ve done.
Best Actor
This year’s Best Actor category is notably filled with all-star performances. Just about every single actor nominated this year gave one of their best performances ever, and each film is worth watching based on that alone.
That being said, it was difficult to determine who might win this year. From Andrew Garfield’s first nomination ever to Denzel Washington’s phenomenal Macbeth, we had to come to a decision.
That’s why we chose Will Smith for his performance in “King Richard” as our Best Actor winner. Along with embodying the role to its fullest, Will Smith has never won an Oscar, despite being nominated three times before. That’s why we predict that he will win this year.
Best Actress
This year’s Best Actress category is full of incredibly seasoned actresses, all but one of whom have at least been nominated for an acting award at one point in their careers. Olivia Colman’s performance in “The Lost Daughter” is haunting. Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” playing her most over-the-top role yet. And if Nicole Kidman and Penélope Cruz are in a movie any year, chances are they’ll get a nomination.
Kristen Stewart, nominated for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer,” is the outlier as this is her first nomination. We predict she will take home the prize as she physically embodied the princess with a nail-biting, stomach-twisting performance.
Original Screenplay
This category almost always feels up in the air. This year though, we feel fairly confident that Paul Thomas Anderson will win for “Licorice Pizza,” especially since we don’t predict him having a big shot in the directing category. The film’s screenplay is responsible for the fast pace, incredible timing and emotional draw at the movie’s core.
“The Worst Person in the World” is also a big contender here. While some people are predicting “Don’t Look Up” as the most likely winner, we think — at least we really hope — this will not be the case.
Adapted Screenplay
Another category that is filled with excellent screenplays. The adapted screenplay is always a hard category to decide on, as you have to take into consideration how it works as a film along with how well it adapts the material to the screen.
That’s why we have a split prediction for this year’s lineup.
Abby Ann Ramsey predicts that Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe will win for “Drive My Car,” an adaptation of a Haruki Murakami short story that they impressively turned into an emotional, gripping three-hour drama.
Although Keenan Thomas agrees with that choice, he believes that Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth will win for “Dune.” Attempting to adapt “Dune” even just the first half is a difficult task, and they pulled it off spectacularly. That’s why he thinks it will win the award but doesn’t disagree with “Drive My Car” taking it otherwise.
Best Picture
Finally, we’ve got the major award for the night: the Best Picture.
Being the first year to have 10 nominations in a while, there are some stellar films in this lineup that are all deserving of a win — except for one, we’re looking at you “Don’t Look Up”.
There’s the semi-autobiographical “Belfast” that led as a front-runner for a while. Alongside that, there’s the tennis biographical film about the Williams sisters with “King Richard.” There’s the “West Side Story” remake that dazzled its way into our hearts. The dark, neo-noir adaptation of “Nightmare Alley,” as well as the science fiction part one of “Dune.” There’s also the phenomenal relationship drama known as “Licorice Pizza.”
After careful deliberation, our overall pick for Best Picture is “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion and produced by Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier.
While acting as a film that the Academy might typically go for because of its artistry and commentary on masculinity, it’s also just an incredible film with excellent performances, nuanced themes and all-around incredible filmmaking.
Individually, Abby Ann’s prediction is “CODA” by Sian Heder and produced by Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger. Although overall, she thinks “The Power of the Dog” checks more Academy boxes, “CODA” recently won Best Film at the Producers Guild of America Awards, which could push it to be the frontrunner at this year’s ceremony.
On the flip side, Keenan Thomas’ prediction is “Drive My Car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and produced by Teruhisa Yamamoto. Over the course of three hours, the film takes you through a transformative and meditative car ride unpacking the shared grief of the characters. It’s gripping and one of the most unique films on this list, which is what skyrocketed it as Keenan’s front runner for Best Picture.