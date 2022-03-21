Spring has sprung in Knoxville! Check out these beautiful locations to see the beauty of Tennessee this spring.
Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum
The Knoxville Botanical Gardens is a colorful property filled with history, natural beauty and 47 acres of walking trails. The property has been in use since the 1780s, becoming open to the public in 2001. The garden is home to over 2,000 varieties of plants, with species from Asia, Europe, North America and even one species from Africa.
Some upcoming events include a spring tree walk on April 9th and an instructional class on how to make seasonal cocktails on April 23rd for those 21 and older. The gardens are open from dawn until dusk every day of the week and are a quick 3-mile drive away from campus.
Ijams Nature Center
A visit to the Ijams Nature Center is the perfect way to enjoy the warm weather and beautiful wildflowers this spring. The nature center boasts activities ranging from walking trails, bike trails, a swim in the quarry and even rock climbing. The property is 315 acres of Tennessee wildlife and has a mission of conserving the natural beauty of Tennessee.
One of the most popular activities swimming in Mead’s Quarry, a spring-fed lake, with paddleboard and canoe rentals available as well. The park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk every day and is a 12-minute drive from campus.
The University of Tennessee Gardens
One of the best places to witness beautiful flowers this spring is right here on campus at the university’s own gardens. The UT gardens were made the official State Botanical Garden of Tennessee by former Governor Bill Haslam in 2013.
If you're looking to expand a garden of your own, attend the upcoming Spring Plant Sale, held on the first Saturday of April. The plant sale includes various types of flowers, herbs and shrubs, all selected by the garden staff.
The gardens are easy to access and are located next to the Veterinary Medical Center on Jacob Drive. They are open from dawn until dusk seven days a week, and admission is free to the public.
Cades Cove
The hour-long drive from campus is worth it in order to see the gorgeous scenery, wildlife and wildflowers of East Tennessee. The area was originally a hunting ground for Cherokee Native Americans and was then settled by Europeans in 1818. The main loop road is 11 miles long and is drivable in about 2 hours. Places to stop and enjoy nature are available along the way as well.
The area contains a multitude of wildflowers such as daisies, Queen Anne’s lace and yellow fringed orchids. Cades Cove is available at no cost to the public and is open from dawn until dusk.
Sequoyah Hills Park
Sequoyah Hills Park is a beautiful area located off the Fort Loudon River, in the center of the illustrious neighborhood of Sequoyah Hills. This popular local spot is a great option for those who wish to bring their dogs for some exercise, read a book or even have a picnic. The area has options for those wanting to relax, bike and run through the greenery as well.
For those wishing to relax in the sunshine, bring your picnic blanket and find a spot near a shady tree in the park. For those who prefer to be active, the nearby Cherokee blvd. The trail runs along the water and through the neighborhood. The park and walking trails are open from dawn to dusk seven days a week and is about a 7-minute drive from campus.