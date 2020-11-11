Election day was madness, followed by multiple days of further political chaos. But let’s break down all that happened on Tennessee’s ballots.
Starting with the big one, the presidential race is the hottest, most contested race going on right now, and the lead seemed to be swapping back and forth on Nov. 3.
The issue was what many commentators were referring to as a “red mirage” or a “blue mirage.” Some states would appear one color early in the night, then flip strongly to the other direction.
When it came down to it, some of the states that Trump won in 2016 turned back to blue this time around, often by only one or two counties. In fact, many of those same counties were won by Trump in 2016.
Not only that, but there was higher voter turnout than ever before, with President-elect Biden breaking former President Obama’s previous popular vote record.
One interesting thing to note is that Nebraska and Maine no longer have winner-takes-all electoral systems. Trump managed to win one electoral vote in Maine, and Biden won a single electoral vote from Nebraska. The opposing candidate took the remaining votes in either state respectively.
As it stands, Biden is the President-elect, having passed the 270 electoral votes needed to win. However, President Trump’s team has filed multiple lawsuits under the notion that key battleground states were plagued by voter fraud.
Though evidence is scarce, with legal proceedings in the air, President Trump won’t concede the race.
“I’d like to provide the American people with an update on our efforts to protect the integrity of our very important 2020 election. If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late — we’re looking at them very strongly. But a lot of votes came in late,” Trump said on Nov. 5.
Many states are still in the process of counting, recounting and verifying their own results. If a decision isn’t made by mid-December, the new House could have to make a vote of their own for the Presidency.
However, President-elect Biden’s transition team is working regardless of whether Trump concedes or not.
"We're just going to proceed the way we have. We're going to be doing exactly what we'd be doing if he'd conceded and said we won — which we have. So there's nothing really changing," Biden said.
Here in Tennessee, President Trump won 60.73% of the vote, followed by President-elect Biden at 37.41% and Jo Jorgensen pulling up the rear with 0.98%.
Across the country, and particularly in key battleground states, the Libertarian Party won enough votes to make up the difference between Trump winning and losing. Though, one can’t be sure all Libertarian voters would have otherwise voted for Trump.
The same held true in 2016 when both the Libertarian and Green Party candidates won enough votes that otherwise would have flipped swing states.
As for the Senate race, things are going less than smoothly in states such as Georgia.
The age old battle is for control in both the House and Senate. Each party wants the majority so they can try and push through their policies. Thirty-five seats were up for election this cycle.
Right now, the Republican party appears primed to hold the Senate majority as they currently hold 50 seats. They only need to win one more state seat for the majority.
Meanwhile, Democrats are sitting at 48 seats — two of those seats are held by independents. The margin is narrow, but a majority is a majority.
In Georgia, because no candidate was able to garner at least 50% of the vote, they have to go to what’s called a runoff — essentially just a second election. If Democrats manage to win both of Georgia’s seats in their runoff election, there will be a 50/50 split in the Senate.
Vice President-elect Harris who would preside over the Senate will be responsible for casting tie-breaking votes.
Here in Tennessee, Bill Hagerty won 62.1% of the vote, taking up Lamar Alexander’s seat in the Senate. Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw won 35.2% of the vote.
“I will fight every day to make this state and our nation the greatest it can possibly be,” Senator Hagerty said upon winning on Nov. 3.
Heading over to the House of Representatives, parties require 218 seats to win the majority. Right now, the Democratic Party has managed to hold the majority, reaching 218, but they did lose seats in a race they expected to gain in.
Meanwhile, Republicans are sitting at 202.
There are some districts that can’t project their results yet as the races are too close to call, so things are still malleable.
As for Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District — which Knoxville residents comfortably fall within — it will continue to be represented by Tim Burchett. Representative Burchett retained his seat with 67.68% of the vote.
Renee Hoyos, the Democratic challenger, managed to pull 31.02%.
For now, across the country, we’ll all just have to be patient and wait for the votes in all the congressional races to come in before final majorities can be determined.