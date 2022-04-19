As restrictions lessen, and become nonexistent in some cases, it is important to stay informed and aware about COVID-19 at UT, in Knoxville and in Tennessee. Here are some recent updates on the COVID statuses as such.
The University of Tennessee does not currently have any mask mandates in place. On Nov. 20, 2021, a federal district judge granted the state of Tennessee an injunction which prohibits state institutions including UT from enforcing mask mandates. UT continues to offer free KN95 masks upon request for those who need them. Mask mandates have also been lifted in the city of Knoxville, as well as in Knox County.
The CDC recommends that those who have a high risk for infection should speak with their health care providers about the use of masks. It is also recommended that those who use public transport wear a mask when traveling, especially in airports and on planes.
Statistics
COVID-19 cases on the university's campus remain low, and Knox County’s COVID case level has been downgraded to low by the CDC — meaning there are less than 10 cases per 100,000 people throughout the county.
The state of Tennessee has seen 1.98 million COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as almost 26,000 deaths from the virus. Knox County saw the third-highest case amount in the state with 128,000 cases and 1,371 deaths. COVID cases began to drop quickly in Knox county, as well as in Tennessee, throughout the month of February and have continued to remain low.
Vaccinations and testing
UT does not require a COVID vaccine for school attendance. However, it is strongly encouraged. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as boosters are offered Monday through Friday in the Student Health Center Pharmacy. Also, rapid tests are offered to students in the health center pharmacy with additional resources offered through UT’s COVID support form.
There have been almost 13 million COVID tests taken since the beginning of the pandemic with about 6,600 tests taken per day last week. Additionally, 55.76% percent of the state of Tennessee is fully vaccinated, and 63.64% of the population have received one dose. Knox County is 61.22% percent fully vaccinated, and vaccination numbers remain fairly stagnant at this time.
Statements from the government
The Knox County Health Department (KCHD), as well as the University of Tennessee, has not made any major announcements regarding COVID in recent weeks.
The newest strain of COVID in the United States is the BA.2 — which makes up about 23% of the current cases in the U.S. This strand is reported to be more transmissible than previous variants, but it is unknown whether it is more deadly.
To help ensure your health and safety, the KCHD recommends staying up to date with vaccines and boosters, wearing a mask based on your personal level of risk and getting tested if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are feeling ill.