Serving East Tennessee and Knoxville’s Latino community, Centro Hispano sits less than 10 minutes from UT’s campus on 2455 Sutherland Ave. It functions primarily as a resource for supporting the Latino community in the areas of education, workforce development, family engagement and community building.
Examples of resources available at Centro Hispano include: English classes, after school programs for children, mentoring programs, vocational workshops, business planning and more. The staff at Centro-Hispano is largely comprised of volunteer workers, some of those including UT students that volunteer to lead ESL classes.
Lily Hardwig, a junior triple-majoring in Global Studies, English and Spanish, worked as an intern for children and family and has also been volunteering with Centro for over a year.
Hardwig explained that the scope of Centro Hispano’s reach goes beyond online learning.
“They write tons of grants and get grants to distribute resources to the community. They help hire lawyers for legal advice, there are conversation tables every night, there is a diabetes prevention program, they have business development and they hold Latino awards to celebrate Latino excellence in Knoxville,” Hardwig said.
The aims of Centro Hispano are to provide holistic improvements to the Latino community in the region.
Hardwig explained that Centro Hispano has been working remotely since early spring, and all of heir classes are being done online. She said she has students that zoom in from outside of Tennessee, and even the U.S. — with students zooming in from Colombia, as an example. The online environment has made language practice and instruction more accessible.
Senior in Audiology and Speech Pathology Allie Ruhlander, a volunteer ESL teacher at Centro, also emphasized the importance of Centro Hispano’s resources in this time of social distancing.
Ruhlander spoke on the importance of English communication as a skill that Centro Hispano focuses on providing assistance with. Centro aims to develop the non-native English speaking community’s confidence in verbal communication.
“With quarantine life, Centro has been working on zoom because since everything is online, people have less exposure to English,” Ruhlander said. “Many parents involved in the program want to continue using English in the home. A lot of the students express how important Centro is in their day-to-day life in order to strengthen their English skills.”
With restrictions on going out and socializing, people rely on Centro Hispano to provide a safe environment to practice and enhance their communication skills.
“Having the chance to practice English in a comfortable environment gives people a chance to express things outside of specific in-class activities,” Ruhlander said.
Providing an environment where non-native english speakers can comfortably converse with one another and improve their confidence.
Centro Hispano’s community includes a diverse population of people, including students from all age groups and students of all different cultural and national identities.
“You never really know where people are going to come from. More recently, I’ve been teaching a lot of students from Colombia and Venezuela, but I also have students from all over Mexico, other parts of South America and Central America,” Hardwig said. “It is really interesting because they all share a language, but they obviously have very different cultures that they have grown up.”
The diversity within the Centro community encircles not only sole Spanish speakers, but also many different identities found among the wider Latino community.
Ruhlander spoke about how it is not uncommon to hear other languages than Spanish in the learning environment.
“I had students speaking Arabic, students speaking Portuguese … I had a lot of different languages in the classroom,” Ruhlander said. “Centro Hispano is able to advocate inclusivity for all kinds of language speakers wanting to enhance Spanish and English skills.”
Their programs enhance cultural awareness all throughout the region. Centro wants to help the Latino community by helping them sharpen the tools to be integrated in Knoxville and Tennessee, but they also wants to help educate the larger public and raise awareness about different aspects of the Latino community.
“Centro Hispano is primarily advocating for the Latino community in Knoxville, but from my classes, I can tell that they are really great at including all people,” Ruhlander said. “They are inclusive, and diversity does matter.”