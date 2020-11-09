What do you get when you take monster collecting, Muppets, fantastic writing and a rockin’ soundtrack and mix them all together? You get Bugsnax, the newest game from developer Young Horses.
Though the rookie development team hasn’t put anything out since 2014’s Octodad: Dadliest Catch, the initial trailer for Bugsnax looked so charming that it immediately cemented itself as a must play upon launch (plus, it featured a great theme song from Kero Kero Bonito).
Once Bugsnax was finally in my hands, however, I realized I had no idea what the game would actually play like. Though the final experience didn’t end up being anything like I expected, it quickly stole my heart.
Bugsnax puts players in control of a journalist down on their luck. Upon receiving a tape from intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you decide to trek out to the unexplored Snaktooth Island looking for the next big scoop.
Upon arriving, however, you find Elizabert’s camp in complete disarray, all of its inhabitants scattered across the island and Elizabert herself completely missing. Now, you must reunite the team, catch as many Bugsnax (part bug, part snack) as possible, and find Elizabert before it is too late.
Bugsnax is an incredibly special game. Though it might not look like it at first glance, it features a fantastic narrative that was a joy to follow. While it isn’t anything too deep, it actually featured some very mature themes and moments that hit hard.
More comedy than drama, however, Bugsnax will have players laughing at every turn. Whether you’re laughing at one of the colorful and creative bugsnax themselves or one of the cleverly written lines if dialogue, chances are you’ll always have smile on your face while playing this game.
Bugsnax is full of incredibly unique and charming character designs. All of the main “Grumps” are clearly inspired by Jim Henson’s “Muppets.” While it may take a little while to get used to their look, once you do, it is easy to fall in love with them.
This is also thanks to the incredible cast of voice actors that lend their voices to Bugsnax. Literally every single character in the game is voiced outstandingly and, even though you only spend a few hours with them, they already all have a place in my heart. If we’re lucky, we may see a Bugsnax sequel to find out what happens next in all of their lives.
Though the main cast of characters is amazing, they aren’t the main focus. The titular bugsnax are what most players will probably be most interested in, and they won’t be disappointed. The game features over 100 catchable bugsnax that all have clever and cute designs. Every time a new bugsnack was introduced, I couldn’t help but smile.
On top of this, each of the bugsnax are voiced like Pokémon, saying their names in the most charming way possible. At the end of the day, if you don’t fall in love with these bug/food hybrids, you probably don’t have a heart.
Moment-to-moment gameplay in Bugsnax is relatively simple. As previously mentioned, the player’s main goal is to track down all of the lost inhabitants of Snaxburg and uncover the mystery of Bugsnax. This is almost always done by catching bugsnax, which is an absolute delight. Players will slowly accumulate a number of different tools such as a trap, grappling hook, launchpad and slingshot they can use to help snare the bugsnax.
Catching bugsnax is easier said than done, however. Many of the snax have special conditions that must be fulfilled before you can get your muppety mits on them. For instance, some bugsnax are constantly on fire, meaning you must find a way to put them out before you can catch them. Others are too cold to touch, meaning you must defrost them. Figuring out clever ways to catch every single bugsnax in the game was an absolute delight and became very addicting over time.
Though Bugsnax is a PS5 launch game, we at the Beacon don’t quite have our hands on next-gen hardware just yet. Even on PS4, however, Bugsnax looked generally good graphics wise. Some textures do look a little muddy but, from a team as small as Young Horses, this is to be expected. Nothing sticks out as looking particularly bad, so this is very easy to forgive.
Though the game does run well 99% of the time, whenever things do get particularly hectic on screen, the frame rate does suffer quite noticeably. Additionally, load times in between each of the game’s relatively small locations felt just a bit too long for what they are. Hopefully, on PS5 or PC, these won’t really be issues.
After doing everything there is to do in Bugsnax, it is pretty clear that it has stolen my heart. The game’s compelling story, hilarious writing, charming character designs and addicting gameplay loop cement it as a must play for anyone that is even remotely interested.
If you happen to be grabbing a PS5 at launch, Bugsnax is the very first free PlayStation Plus game on the console, so you have no excuse to not pick it up.
Game reviewed on a PlayStation 4 Pro. Review code provided by Popagenda.
4.5/5 Torches