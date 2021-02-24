Ever wanted to know which businesses in Knoxville are Black owned? Want to show them more support and bring light to the things they do but not sure where to go?
The Daily Beacon has your back. Here are a few Black owned businesses here in Knoxville.
Alaina Rene Photography
Alaina Rene was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and has a passion for the art of photography. She does wedding photos as well as portraits, so you can have two different options for what you want to do.
Her website is set up for easy access to help those who aren’t sure what exactly they are looking for. She also has an ‘About Me’ page that helps you get a feel for who she is.
Along with a portfolio about herself, she has her education and why she is qualified for this job. She also adds comments from other clients and her own experience at other weddings as well.
For more information, you can visit her website.
Petal Pushers
Petal Pushers is a flower shop located off of Kingston Pike. One of their designers, Nikki Armbrust, was named best florist in West Knoxville in the Farragut Press.
They cater for birthdays, anniversaries, showers, parties, conferences, weddings and sympathy.
Petal Pusher’s prices range from $50 to $300+, depending on the arrangement you desire.
Their local delivery areas include West Knoxville, Farragut, Bearden, Karens, Hardin Valley and Concord.
For more information, you can visit their website.
Big O’s Famous BBQ
Big O’s Famous BBQ food truck is run by Kenneth Oglesby and his wife Philander Oglesby.
Kenneth Oglesby started the food truck because he noticed people at his church really loved his food. He was so passionate about it that he learned from his cousin all of the right seasonings for different meats. This inspired him to try mixing different seasoning as well.
His wife didn’t want a restaurant, so they compromised on a food truck. Now, you can go to their Facebook page to locate where the food truck is. You can also have Kenneth cater for your events.
On their website, you will find their hours as well as a menu filled with different varieties from ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more. You also will find multiple positive reviews about Kenneth’s food.
To locate all of this, you can visit Kenneth’s website.
Burger Boys
Burger Boys is owned by Jeffery (Andre) Bryant who has a long experience working in quick service restaurants. He started many other successful restaurants before Burger Boys. It is located off Chapman Hwy and is quickly growing.
They offer a wide variety on the menu including burgers, fried chicken, collard greens, ribs, chicken liver and more. You can also order online.
You can contact them and learn more about Jeffery at their website.
If you want to find more Black owned businesses, you can check out Knoxville Moms for a list for different departments.