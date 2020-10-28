Bill Hagerty, former national finance Chair for Mitt Romney’s 2008 presidential campaign and ambassador to Japan, is the Republican nominee for Tennessee’s upcoming open seat in the Senate.
Hagerty is from Gallatin, Tennessee. His mother was a schoolteacher and his father worked road construction and was a veteran.
The nominee also worked with shoveling asphalt in road construction and later went on to college, as well as started his own business.
More recently, Hagerty served for the Trump Administration as ambassador to Japan, until 2019.
The nominee supports “Standing up to Communist China, by applying sanctions on the Chinese regime, allowing states and individuals to sue China for loss and damages due to the Wuhan coronavirus … unleashed on the world and attempted coverup,” among many other ways.
“This came from China. Without question, they knew what they were doing. They tried to cover this up. They silenced doctors, they destroyed samples. They spread this disease. The world is starving for our leadership, and we've got to continue to be at the forefront, the beacon of democracy for the world,” Hagerty said in an interview with The Tennessean.
Hagerty believes the Second Amendment is an important freedom which allows citizens the right to bear arms. He believes there is a threat to gun rights and opposes a national gun registry with red flag laws and universal background checks.
He also opposes Common Core and No Child Left Behind and supports “significantly” decreasing funding for the Department of Education and shifting that funding to states via block grants.
Hagerty supports a growing economy for Tennessee. According to his website, he will work to “cut unnecessary bureaucratic regulation, continue President Donald Trump’s winning streak on taxes, promote free trade” and more.
In this support, Hagerty said he will increase job training and skills development, further the lowering of corporate tax rates, eliminate and remove outdated and costly regulations, and more.
Hagerty has spoken out in support of Trump’s recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, stating this is what the voters want.
“In 2018, the voters even expanded the Republican majority. So you’ve got both the White House and the Senate with expanded control — both the same party — and the expectation is that they would both follow through and confirm a Supreme Court justice. I expect them to do it,” Hagerty said in an interview with The Daily Times.
Additionally, Hagerty was endorsed by former competitor Manny Sethi after securing his spot as Republican nominee.
"Our way of life is literally on the ballot in November, and now more than ever, it is critical that we stand behind and strongly support our Republican candidates. We must re-elect President Donald Trump, and we must elect Ambassador Bill Hagerty, who has served our state and country well, for the U.S. Senate,” Sethi said in an email to his supporters.
The general election in November will determine if Hagerty wins the open seat in the Senate.