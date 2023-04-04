As the Big Ears festival celebrated its 10th year, nearly 200 performances took over downtown Knoxville in 18 different venues. Among the venues were churches, theaters, museums, restaurants and established concert venues. There were music shows, art installations, movie and score discussions and literary readings that took place over a four-day period.
From Thursday to Sunday, downtown Knoxville was packed with locals and tourists alike, all there to enjoy music and art. Performers spanned generations and genres. There was truly something for everyone at the festival.
Allison Russell performed at the Bijou on Thursday night, one of the first performances of the festival. She was the first of many artists at the festival who made sure that her lyrics and the instrumentation of her songs did not outweigh the others. Her music was the definition of “let the music move you.”
Russell moved like she was moved by the spirit and her voice matched. She blended spoken word with her lyrics seamlessly, especially when she discussed her nine-year-old daughter who goes to school in Nashville. Russell discussed activism and the responsibility we have to others in the wake of the recent Nashville school shooting.
“What affects one of us affects all of us,” Russell said.
Adeem the Artist performed at Mill & Mine on Thursday night, as well as another show at Southern Railway Station during the day on Friday. Their music could easily fall into any genre, but folk, rock and country are the genres that stand out. The best way to describe their music is “woke country,” with songs like “I Never Came Out” and “Honeysuckle Hipbilly Homo-Erotica.”
They have lived in Knoxville, making them a hometown hero of sorts– especially with their comedic song about being born in a Weigel’s on Western Avenue.
In 2020, there was a baby born in a Kingsport Weigel’s parking lot.
“They say life imitates art but God…” Adeem said.
They laughed and went on to say that they created t-shirts and direct messaged the mother on Facebook to send her some of the merchandise. This bit had the audience belly-laughing.
Los Lobos played in the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday night and at the Southern Railway Station on Friday, though that show was delayed because of rain. The men performed in both English and Spanish, with a plethora of instruments under their belt: guitars, bass, drums, keys, saxophone, mandolin, guitarron and maracas to name a few. They played predominantly fast songs that made the audience want to dance, though there were a couple slower songs. There was versatility from the band – they have been performing with each other for 50 years.
The Mountain Goats performed at the Mill & Mine late Thursday night. Mill & Mine was packed with people of all ages who all enjoyed the meta-philosophical lyrics and artistry of the band. The band is a ragtag group of friends who each had their own dynamic look. There was lots of dancing from the crowd, especially considering how much the music made you want to move – even the band admitted it.
“The same as literally every other Mountain Goats song written, this is a dance number,” the lead singer John Darnielle said while introducing one of the songs in the set.
Danielle Ponder played in the morning on Friday, showcasing the power of her voice and range. She was, unfortunately, still getting over the flu, though it didn’t show in her performance. Ponder said about her flu, “I’m feeling like Jordan game six,” before delving into the music. She played matchmaker for those in the audience, giving advice to single people: “If a person is JUST annoying, stay.” She likened being single after the age of 40 to going to the bargain bin in a Goodwill and trying to find something without a hole. She was hilarious and an incredibly accomplished singer, regardless of her illness that– she thought– limited her abilities a little bit.
Wendy Eisenberg performed at Jig & Reel on Friday around lunchtime. There was a line out the door for Eisenberg, which benefited the bar’s sales, but worried Eisenberg. She very sweetly asked her audience, “Is everyone actually comfortable here? It’s a little crowded.” With a statement like that, Eisenberg captured the feeling of the festival — the audience and the performers must work together to show an appreciation for music and if one party is not enjoying themselves, then the other probably isn’t either. She played around with discordant sounds behind her lyrics in her music, which created an interesting sound that not many people explore.
Larry & Joe was a duo that played at St. John’s Episcopal Church and focused on combining folk music aspects from both Venezuela and Appalachia– using instruments from both cultures and both languages in their lyrics, Spanish and English. They played covers and original songs, encouraging audience participation by teaching the audience the choruses of their songs beforehand so that they could sing along. These men had impressive ranges and lung capacity, playing off each other’s vocals pristinely. Their music was emotionally charged, particularly their song “The Dreamer,” which made Larry cry upon his first time hearing it, despite the fact that it was written in English and he only spoke Spanish. They have a brand new album that was recently released: Nuevo South Train, which was definitely worth checking out.
Nate Smith + Kinfolk played at the Mill & Mine as well, with a number of instruments by their sides. Accompanying both the male and female voices of the band was keys, saxophone, guitar, drums and bass. The namesake of the band, Nate Smith, was playing drums. Their band definitely had a very heavy emphasis on drums and other instrumentation compared to its lyrics– the first song lasted probably ten minutes. If it were to be compared to anything, their music sounded a lot like the adult swim music from TikTok.
Finally, Iron & Wine played at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium this weekend. Sam Beam, the sole performer in Iron & Wine, focused on guitar work and vocals. These were the only two parts of his music and there’s only one thing that can really be said about him – he sounds just like his recordings. He has the ability to make his guitar sound like bass, drums and guitar all at once. Though he was just one man, he commanded the stage like he had a whole band behind him. Coming to this festival has been a dream for Beam.
“I’ve always wanted to come to this festival, there’s so much cool music,” Beam said.
The festival showcased genres and artists that some people have never heard of, which allowed all festival goers to discover new people. The festival’s 10th year was a grand success and next year’s festival will certainly have trouble matching up with its prior incarnations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.