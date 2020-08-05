At the intersection of music and art comes “Black Is King,” a film of celebration, remembrance and appreciation for Black culture.
Released exclusively on Disney+ on July 31, the film is a visual representation of “The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé’s 2019 album to complement the live-action remake of “The Lion King.”
“Black Is King,” like its animated counterpart, is largely focused on identity, and features monologues, interludes and songs from “The Lion King” as it travels through the experiences of a young boy in search of belonging.
Beyoncé — the film’s director, writer and producer — has monologues throughout the film, much of which centers on heritage and the past as it relates to Black history, creating a constant state of asking the question, “Who am I?”
“To live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you even truly exist,” Beyoncé said.
Featuring scenes with both her daughter, Blue Ivy, and her husband, Jay-Z, it’s clear Beyoncé wants us to recognize the importance of family and community in this film. Further, she suggests that community is a crucial aspect of the search for identity and can be a way to find belonging.
“Black Is King” is difficult to categorize. In many ways, it is simply a visual experience of a musical album. However, the highly detailed aesthetic components of the film make it feel like more than watching music in a visual form and more like a totally new experience that happens to coincide with an album that bears its music.
Each scene is so carefully curated that the film feels like art in motion. At times featuring modernity and wealth, it also conveys the simple beauty of nature. From the outfits and costumes to the sets to the dancers and extras, the film is a colorful masterpiece.
While it’s easy to separate “Black Is King” from the intended connection to “The Lion King,” the short monologues and tidbits from the film itself help to establish a sense of cohesiveness between the two in addition to tying together the loose plot.
Though the intention is to have the two connected, “Black Is King” feels worlds away from its inspiration. It is much more visually intense, artistic and free flowing than the film with a traditional plot, much like a music video the length of a film. This is a refreshing take on the nature of film itself.
“Black Is King” is a celebration of strength, heritage, culture, time, nature, community, music, film and art. It is a meditation on Black culture and the deep artistic heritage met with only positivity and appreciation of its impact on the present. It is finding identity through hardship. Simply put, “Black Is King” is art, beautiful and complex.