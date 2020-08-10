In everything from indie folk to R&B, this week we’re seeing more new singles released than full albums. Here are all the newest singles from this past week.
Doja Cat’s “Freak”
From her breakthrough in 2018 to the success of 2019’s “Hot Pink,” Doja Cat is undoubtedly one of the most influential rising pop stars. Her newest single, “Freak,” was released on Friday, already widely loved by fans. Originally released on SoundCloud, the single was re-released commercially due to popular demand.
In a song that is both creative and timeless, Doja samples Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” a song from the 1950s, putting a nostalgic spin on the track while also making something completely new.
Bon Iver’s “AUATC”
Known for their historically indie folk sound, Bon Iver released “AUATC,” which stands for “Ate Up All Their Cake,” on Wednesday. The song is more upbeat and feels happier and more careless than the band’s usual music, especially compared to “exile,” their somber collaboration with Taylor Swift. This is a sound and singing style we haven’t seen from Justin Vernon, Bon Iver’s lead singer, and it may hint at where the band’s sound is headed next.
Joji and Diplo’s “Daylight”
Joji’s modern spin on R&B has led him to quick success, and “Daylight,” a collaboration with DJ and producer Diplo, released on Thursday, is another installment of his distinct musical style. Joji’s newest studio album, “Nectar,” is set to be released next month, and “Daylight” gives us a glimpse into the taste of the album. “Nectar” is highly anticipated and will be Joji’s second studio album, coming just two years after the first, which achieved almost overnight success.
Cardi B’s “WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)”
Two of the most influential women in the rap and R&B scene, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaborate on “WAP,” released on Friday, a song which showcases the rap styles of both Cardi and Megan. They share empowerment, confidence and the embrace of power in their individual music, but together, Cardi and Megan amplify these themes in “WAP.” They’re powerful women working together to put their names on the rap industry forever.
Machine Gun Kelly’s “my ex’s best friend (with blackbear)”
Released on Friday, this collaboration between rapper Machine Gun Kelly and hip-hop solo act blackbear brings the two together in a way that feels new for both of them. In “my ex’s best friend,” Machine Gun Kelly sings, while blackbear takes much of the rap in the song.
This way, we see each a little bit differently than we do through their individual music, making the collaboration that much stronger. The song itself is more R&B than Machine Gun Kelly’s usual style and is more rap than what blackbear usually puts out. It seems like an unlikely collaboration, but clearly both MGK and blackbear knew their styles would fit nicely together.