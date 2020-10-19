From English rock band, The Struts, comes “Strange Days,” the band’s third studio album, released on Friday.
Though their debut album was only released in 2016, since then The Struts have found recognition and critical acclaim from some of the best rock bands in history like Guns N’ Roses, The Rolling Stones, the Foo Fighters and more. The band’s sound is heavily influenced by these iconic bands and has always had elements of rock n’ roll.
Now comes “Strange Days,” released two years after 2018’s “YOUNG&DANGEROUS,” the band’s sophomore album and already achieving success with fans since its release just a few days ago.
“Strange Days” opens with its title track, which features Robbie Williams. This is a song that couldn’t have been made in any other year but 2020. It’s a song that questions the “strange days” that we’re living in, discussing the feelings of “science fiction” becoming reality.
Starting slowly, the song picks up pace in the last minute, building to a bridge that features heavy drum and guitar solos. “Strange Days” is a perfect opener for this album, creating a sense of hope for the future of these strange days we’re experiencing.
An interesting aspect of this album is its collaborations. Prior to this album, the band had released only one collaboration: a version of “Body Talks,” off of 2018’s “YOUNG&DANGEROUS,” which features Kesha.
Yet, half of the songs on “Strange Days” feature other artists in collaborations with The Struts. One of the strongest of these is “Another Hit Of Showmanship,” which features Albert Hammond Jr and is already one of the most popular songs on the album.
“Another Hit Of Showmanship” thinks about fame as a drug, an addiction to fame and success that’s hard to shake. The cycle of success is motivating but also has highs and lows that can feel more important than anything else. For a band to reach so much success so fast, it makes sense that The Struts would include a song like this.
One of the strong songs on the album that isn’t a collaboration is “Can’t Sleep,” a song that’s distinctly rock, with heavy vocals and electric guitar influences. It’s English rock at its finest and most modern.
“Strange Days” ends with “Am I Talking To The Champagne (Or Talking To You),” a song that takes influence from jazz and slow rock, feeling less like classic rock and rock n’ roll than many of the other songs on the album.
While “Strange Days” is the shortest album from The Struts, it’s an album that accurately portrays the band’s sound and style, which has stayed consistent since 2016. It seems that the more we hear from The Struts, the more we like them. Their music is both inventive and retrospective, and “Strange Days” attests to that.