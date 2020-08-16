While there weren’t any big new albums released this week, some of the biggest names in music continue to be hard at work releasing singles and producing new music. Here are a few of the newest singles from this week.
Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky”
One of the biggest names in pop throughout the years, Miley Cyrus’ releases have kept fans on the edge of their seats in the past few years. We haven’t heard a full-length studio album from Cyrus since 2017, and the singles she’s put out since then along with 2019’s “SHE IS COMING” EP, have seemed to go in a few different directions, ranging from rap to hip-hop to pop.
Released on Friday, “Midnight Sky” takes Cyrus back to her pop roots, mixing in some electronic funk to make the song somewhat of a retro take on pop. The messages of her releases since 2017 have all shared similar sentiments: empowerment, freedom, independence and strength. It’s clear that her next album will be met with anticipation and excitement.
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later feat. Lil Durk”
Similar to Miley Cyrus' role in pop, Drake has made an impact in the rap and R&B scenes, melding those sounds with pop to create mainstream R&B that is palatable for a wide range of listeners. Released on Friday, “Laugh Now Cry Later” leans less toward pop sounds than some of Drake’s other music and reflects on his road to success. Drake is an artist that consistently releases music and even after “Toosie Slide,” from this year’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” became a mainstream hit, he isn’t slowing down.
LANY’s “you!”
This series of three singles includes “if this is the last time,” one of LANY’s most successful new releases, and “good guys” another single released this year. Also released on Friday, “you!” is the newest release of these, where we see LANY at their most romantic. It’s an overwhelming and artistic account of love — the dependence and surrender to the intense emotions that come from a genuine love.
Although we’ve only seen two full-length albums from LANY, the band has made a name for themselves at the crossroads of alternative and indie pop.
Their new album, “Mama’s Boy,” is set to be released on Oct. 2, and from what we’ve seen this year, it already looks to be one of LANY’s deepest and most developed pieces of work.
The Killers’ “Dying Breed”
A band that’s had over a decade of mainstream success in their iconic alternative rock sound, The Killers continue to release music while also further defining their sound each time. “Dying Breed” is The Killers at their core. It combines alternative rock with 80s synth pop and new wave sounds to create a youthful, anthemic feel.
“Dying Breed” is a precursor to “Imploding the Mirage,” the band’s newest album, set to be released this Friday. If it’s anything like “Dying Breed,” it’ll be a success, a testament to the band’s talents.
Alicia Keys’ “So Done feat. Khalid”
Alicia Keys and Khalid combine in “So Done” to create a melody that flows like honey, slow and sweet. The vocal talents of the two complement each other in a way that feels seamless, each just as a mirror to the other. “So Done” is traditional R&B, typical of Keys but slower than what we expect from Khalid. It takes him in a slightly different direction, while showcasing his raw talent, perhaps a new side of Khalid’s music. A song about liberation and freedom, “So Done” makes its place in Keys’ discography.