Rock stars, live recordings and a remix: oh my! On Nov. 27, Miley Cyrus released “Plastic Hearts,” her first rock record and her seventh studio album.
Miley Cyrus is an artist who has made waves in 2020 through her covers of iconic rock songs and her leading singles, all of which have been rock or pop-rock, marking a new direction for Cyrus, one that fans seem to love.
This year, Cyrus released five singles off of “Plastic Hearts.” Three of these were her live performances, covers of “Heart of Glass,” “Zombie” and “Edge of Seventeen,” as a remix with Stevie Nicks.
The title track of this album is the second song on the album and begins with more upbeat and isolated drumbeats and then moves into a more electric guitar-heavy chorus and bridge, while still sounding catchy like much of Cyrus’ previous pop music.
What makes “Plastic Hearts” an album we can call modern rock is in both the lyrics and the musical style, as well as the more raspy, deeper vocal register and pattern that Cyrus had yet to explore before this album.
One song that stands out on the album is “Hate Me,” where Cyrus is rebellious but introspective. It’s a song that highlights her vocal talents and looks at her relationships honestly, also featuring the electric guitar riffs that make it feel more modern rock than anything else.
Another aspect of “Plastic Hearts” that marks it as a rock record are the collaborations with rock names such as Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Billy Idol and Stevie Nicks.
“Bad Karma” is the most interesting out of these, and it features Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. What makes this collaboration so successful is that it incorporates Cyrus’ voice with the musical talents of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, so it feels like a song that is made up equally of both acts. It’s catchy but also explicit and pays homage to hard rock while still feeling modern.
One of the slower songs on the album, “Golden G String,” is the last original song on the album before the covers at the very end. It’s a song about fame and illusion, about success being suffocating.
Cyrus has always been an artist who is open about her life and her struggles, and this final original song feels like a confirmation of what this album is to her: a self-reflection, the opening of a door to another facet of herself as a person and an artist.
Miley Cyrus’ ability to explore creating the music that she loves, while still making music that people will like is perhaps her greatest talent. She’s made music in almost every genre, from pop to hip-hip to country-pop and now modern rock, and through each album, we see Miley creative and genuine, how she seemingly wants to be seen.