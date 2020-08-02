From Floridian songwriter and rapper Dominic Fike comes “What Could Possibly Go Wrong,” his debut studio album and a refreshing piece of art from one of the most influential new names in music.
Originally scheduled to be released on July 10, Fike pushed its release back to July 31 in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. In an Instagram post on June 8, Fike explained why he decided not to release the debut single off the album, “Chicken Tenders,” as it was originally scheduled.
“It doesn’t feel right to release music today but it does feel right to continue this conversation. … I’ll get you the music soon but we’ve got other things to do right now,” Fike said.
Fike’s talent is largely tied to both his versatility and his originality. By mixing sounds of rap, pop, rock, indie and alternative, Fike creates something totally new, and “What Could Possibly Go Wrong” is a representation of this multifaceted newness.
In much of the album, Fike explores the feelings that come with a quick rise to fame. Both “Cancel Me” and “Chicken Tenders” come at the intersection of appreciating success and the shock that often accompanies it. We get the sense that although Fike wants to become successful, it’s overwhelming and he doesn’t quite know how to handle it yet.
Aside from fame, Fike also gives us a glimpse into his feelings on love and relationships. While “10x Stronger” is a positive song about supporting a relationship through tough times, “Wurli” discusses the toxicity of feeling under-appreciated and trapped in a relationship that isn’t working anymore.
The album opens with “Come Here,” a short song that’s much more alternative rock than anything else and seems disconnected to the rest of the album. It’s an interesting spot to put this song, because it starts the album with an intensity that isn’t necessarily continued throughout.
In this way, a weakness of “What Could Possibly Go Wrong” is its disconnectedness at times. While the album is still a cohesive piece of art that follows a general shared sound, some songs feel detached from the album as a whole. However, we can appreciate Fike’s efforts to experiment with different sounds, so it doesn’t take away too much from the listening experience.
“What Could Possibly Go Wrong” ends with “Florida,” the longest song on the album. It details Fike’s journey from his upbringing in Florida to his rise in the music industry. He’s been through serious struggles, but he’s proud of where he is now.
Overall, “What Could Possibly Go Wrong” is a testament to Fike’s talent in both songwriting and also creativity in and of itself. The way I see it, it’s only up from here for Dominic Fike, an artist who seeks to expand genres as we know them and does so through music that listeners genuinely love, truly a musician of the times.