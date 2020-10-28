It is hard to believe that four years have already passed since the 2016 election. Many things have occurred in just four years, and it is time again for America to make another decision in the 2020 presidential election.
It is crucial that everyone who is able to vote makes their voice heard, and it is also important that voters stay informed.
Here are the four candidates you should expect to see on your ballot this 2020 election season.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence
Current president Donald Trump and current vice president Mike Pence are running for re-election as the Republican candidates.
President Trump’s former campaign slogan was “Make America Great Again,” and his current slogan has been “Keep America Great.”
The overarching theme for Trump’s presidential campaigns has been “America First,” according to BallotPedia. He has also spoken of “Promises Made, Promises Kept” as another strategy, which is on his campaign website.
Trump’s campaign website details 14 accomplishments of his presidency. He has primarily focused on improving the economy, foreign policy, creating jobs and addressing immigration, but the website addresses others as well.
Vice presidential candidate Mike Pence is a former governor of Indiana and was also a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Trump campaign’s more personal websitedetails that Pence “remains grateful for the grace of God, the love and support of his family, and the blessings of liberty that are every American’s birthright.”
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Former vice president Joe Biden and current senator Kamala Harris are on the ballot as the Democratic candidates.
Joe Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 during the two terms of former president Barack Obama’s presidency.
BallotPedia explainedBiden’s platform as a “challenge to President Trump.” Biden’s campaign websitehas donation ad pop-ups with sayings such as “Together we can make Donald Trump a one term President.”
Biden’s website describes his “visions” for America should he win the presidency, ranging from “ending the opioid crisis” to “equality for people with disabilities” to “LGBTQ+ equality.” There are also 14 topics which his platform highlights.
Harris, his vice presidential running mate, is introduced on the campaign’s website as the first Black and Indian American woman to represent California in the United States Senate, along with other information regarding her background and hopes.
Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker
Representing the Green Party are Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker.
Hawkins’ platform primarily focuses on the wish for a Green New Deal. This may be expected for the Green Party, but this Green New Deal would advocate for environmental advances and improvements. Hawkins himself is also a co-founder of the Green Party in the United States.
Hawkins’ websitedescribes his campaign’s two main goals: “To build the Green Party as an activist and viable opposition to the two-capitalist-party system of corporate rule” and “to put our ecosocialist program for real political and economic democracy, civil liberties, social justice, ecological sustainability and peace on to the public agenda.”
His running mate, Angela Nicole Walker, is described on their website as “an independent socialist” and a “veteran working-class activist.”
Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen
Lastly, the Libertarian candidates are Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen.
Jorgensen’s websiteexplains a bit of her background, stating that she has been a full-time senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University since 2006 and holds a Ph.D. from Clemson in industrial/organizational psychology that she graduated with in 2002.
It also details that she plans “to bring the messages of economic prosperity, health freedom, peace and meaningful criminal justice reform to this election.” BallotPedia saidthat her platform was created “as an alternative to Democratic and Republican policies.
Jorgensen’s vice presidential partner Spike Cohen, according to their website, “promotes a vision of common-sense Libertarian solutions that will make us all more free, safe and prosperous.”
In some states, there are other individuals on the ballots. However, these four are the primary candidates for the 2020 presidential election.
Be sure to stay informed with unbiased news sources, and do not forget to vote as soon as possible and prepare for the Nov. 3 election.