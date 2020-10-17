Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a UT Alert was sent out to students informing them of an assult that has occurred at the Standard Apartments. The suspects were last seen fleeing into the Standard and were described as 10 Black males with unknown clothing.
At around 4:05 a.m., another UT Alert was sent out about an "incident" near 17th St. and White Ave. that was being resolved by KPD, seemingly the same assult mentioned in the first UT Alert.
The Daily Beacon reached out to KPD for further comment but was given no additional information.
Anyone with more information about the incident can contact KPD at 865-215-7212.