With on campus housing being as expensive as it is, many students have been left wondering what other options are available in Knoxville that would be practical for a college student. This housing guide provides a list of some affordable housing options around campus that are definitely worth looking into.
The Fort
In the Fort, there are many cheap options for students that also are convenient for those who would rather walk or don’t have a car to bring to campus everyday.
The Commons at Knoxville offers one to four bedroom apartments, starting at $580 per person. The apartments come fully furnished, in the complex there is a tanning bed, yoga room and high speed internet.
The Standard offers apartments ranging from one to five bedrooms starting at $820 per person. It also has a Starbucks coffee bar, garage parking, a gaming room and an outdoor terrace.
University Walk offers one to four bedroom apartments, starting at $699 per person. It also offers a gym, an academic success center and private bathrooms for each room.
The Knox offers three to five bedroom apartments, starting at $850 per person. They are fully furnished with in-unit washer and dryers, a wired coffee bar, study rooms and are pet-friendly.
The Social offers one and two bedroom apartments, starting at $655 per person. It has a community room with ping pong tables, a movie projector and a coffee bar. The Social also has a fitness room and study lounge available to all students.
The Hive on Bridge offers one to three bedroom apartments, starting at $500 per person. The complex offers on site parking, is three blocks from campus and pet friendly.
The Hive also has several more locations around Knoxville, such as The Hive on Clinch, starting at $800 for one bedroom per person, The Hive on Laurel, starting at $750 per person with one bedroom apartments. The Hive on Highland, starting at $540 per person with one and two bedroom apartments, and the Hive Five, starting at $390 per person with two and three bedroom apartments.
Across the River
Woodlands of Knoxville offers two to four bedroom apartments, starting at $490 per bedroom. The complex has a shuttle that goes from the complex to UTK’s campus several times a day, as well as a clubhouse complete with snack machines, a fireplace and a movie theater.
Quarry Trail offers one to four bedrooms apartments, starting at $645 per room. There are three pools on the property, a fitness center, a shuttle that goes to campus multiple times a day and high quality study rooms.
Knox Ridge offers four and five bedroom apartments, starting at $309 per room. The complex offers a lazy river, a fire pit, a giant hot tub, in-unit laundry and on site parking.
Apartments such as 303, the Heights and then TENN are also available in Knoxville, but as of publication they were either sold out of apartments or did not have prices posted on their websites.
When considering living off campus, make sure to start researching options atleast six months in advance in order to have the most options available for leasing in the area.
For more details, check out the websites of each property for up-to-date leasing information and deals.